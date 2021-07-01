BIG STONE GAP — Registration is still open for Mountain Empire Community College’s 16th annual Mountain Music School on July 26-30 at the Center for Workforce and Innovation of Appalachia.
The school is a week-long event dedicated to the preservation and continuation of Appalachian music and culture. Students age 10 and up learn to play an instrument of their choice, including beginning and advanced options in “old-time” fiddle, claw-hammer banjo, autoharp, guitar, mandolin, dulcimer and doghouse bass.
A string-band class for intermediate/advanced musicians allows students to expand their skills in a group setting. A limited number of instruments are available to loan during the week.
MMS co-directors Dr. Mike Gilley and Lee Davis each said the Center for Workforce and Innovation allows for social distancing while bringing the event back after last year’s pandemic-related cancellation.
Registration for Mountain Music School is $150 for the week and $25 for youth, which includes lunch each day, and a T-shirt. Classes are held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Scholarships are also available for students 17 years and younger.