KINGSPORT — You might find it difficult to picture Kingsport without the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center. The hotel and multipurpose center carves out its own distinct silhouette in the mountainous landscape.
But its impact reaches beyond its expansive 30 acres and more than 88,000 square feet of event space, even 25 years later.
On this day 25 years ago, Meadow- View had just celebrated its official ribbon cutting ceremony. The hotel and convention center was a long-awaited dream of city leaders and community members who wanted both an economic driver and a multipurpose meeting space for years to come.
“It’s the gateway to the Tri-Cities,” said Lynn Shipley, who served as the Kingsport Chamber president when MeadowView opened. “It’s been tremendous to the region. The economic impact is huge, but look at the development. The value of real estate and development is significant. What greater impact could a single project have than MeadowView?”
The conference resort and convention center collected $23 million in hotel tax in its first 20 years, with $16.6 million going to the Visitors Bureau, $3.7 million for the city’s visitor enhancement program fund and $3.7 million to the city’s general fund. And in years not impacted by COVID-19, MeadowView General Manager Ramona Jackson told the Times News, the site welcomes more than 400,000 guests and generates about $25 million a year.
“$25 million is huge for our area,” she said.
The complex is located between Interstate 26 and Wilcox Drive and includes the Marriott hotel and Meadows restaurant (owned by Eastman Chemical Co.) and the convention center and golf course (owned by the city). Marriott International manages the entire facility. Eastman also agreed to guarantee construction and operating loans for $15 million for the $39 million project that became a reality in 1996.
The plan for MeadowView required much more than just hopes for a positive economic impact, though.
In 1988, Kingsport voters rejected a referendum to build a downtown center for the performing arts with space for small meetings. That’s when the city formed Kingsport Tomorrow, an open association for community members who wanted to offer their input on the city’s future. And in the late ‘80s to early ‘90s, a “visioning process” took place. The process invited members of the community to consider what Kingsport could look like in 2017, 100 years after the city’s inception.
“They were asked to close their eyes and think about what they thought Kingsport should look like on its 100th birthday, which was in 2017,” said Ken Maness, who was a Kingsport alderman at the time. “The need for the conference center, the civic center, a multi-use facility and a really nice hotel was very prominent in the vision of this community and it was well articulated.”
The initial proposed funding for MeadowView included a 2% restaurant meals tax. The recommendation, however, met strong opposition from local restaurant owners and some 33,000 Kingsport citizens who signed a petition against the proposal. The next suggested funding method — a referendum to increase sales taxes by one quarter of a cent — passed in the 1992 special election by a 2-1 margin, creating Kingsport’s largest public-private partnership to date.
“If it had just been a top-down vision from the community leadership at the time saying, ‘We need this,’ that’s a little different,” Maness said with a laugh. “Once you have the community behind a project completely and definitively, it can happen. That’s what made it special. That’s what made it meaningful.”
The project also produced a multi-use facility that has hosted everything from a recent Doberman pinscher show bringing in guests — and about 450 canines — from all over to national golf tournaments and cage fighting events. MeadowView has also hosted various large groups such as the Tennessee Volunteers football team, who stayed in Kingsport while traveling to the Battle at Bristol game against Virginia Tech, and car enthusiasts from the National Oldsmobile Association.
“We have really looked at how the facility is multipurpose,” Jackson said. “We have celebrations of life, we have birthday parties, we have association business, we have corporate business, MMA cage fights. We’ve hosted concerts outside. This past October we hosted our very first dog show. There are so many events that are held at this facility.”
The building has also seen upgrades throughout the past 25 years, including two major expansions, totaling some $30 million — more than the original cost of the convention center and hotel. In 2008, MeadowView completed a $15 million expansion and renovation of the hotel portion of the resort. And in January 2011, it opened the executive conference wing — another $15 million expansion on the interstate side of the property that included a ballroom, two state-of-the-art amphitheaters, and two executive boardrooms.
MeadowView has become the convention center crown jewel of Kingsport, sitting at the foot of Bays Mountain like an eager doorman greeting guests coming in and out of Kingsport. But the planning it required, along with its welcoming design, Maness said, also exemplifies the organized city plans that first made Kingsport the Model City.
“There is something referred to here as the Kingsport spirit,” Maness said. “It really goes back to the inception of the town in 1917 and the community’s fathers. Kingsport was really a planned industrial community with a city plan — and one that was well executed. The spirit of those founders really is well embedded in the community.
“Kingsport is a very generous and welcoming town. Kingsport is a very planful and thoughtful town. This is just one of the examples and maybe the best example of Kingsport’s spirit.”