NORTON — Marathons and other foot races are typical fare in Norton during the summer and fall, but a new race is coming in August.

The Sport Car Club of America’s Blue Ridge Region 103 will hold its Flag Rock Hill Climb on Aug. 26-28 with an estimated 50-plus cars tackling the 15-turn, 1.7 mile distance from the city’s Legion Park to the Norton Reservoir for the fastest times.

