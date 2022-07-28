NORTON — Marathons and other foot races are typical fare in Norton during the summer and fall, but a new race is coming in August.
The Sport Car Club of America’s Blue Ridge Region 103 will hold its Flag Rock Hill Climb on Aug. 26-28 with an estimated 50-plus cars tackling the 15-turn, 1.7 mile distance from the city’s Legion Park to the Norton Reservoir for the fastest times.
“The venue is perfect,” Bob Leslie, Jr., the SCCA chapter organizer for the event, said on Wednesday of the first-time event for the city.
SCCA organizes a variety of autocross, road rally and road racing events across the U.S., said Leslie, and the organization’s event in Pineville, Kentucky, drew the interest of Norton officials. SCCA organizers saw State Road 619 — leading from the city to Flag Rock Recreation Area — as a chance to see how the Hill Climb can become an annual tourism opportunity.
City Manager Fred Ramey said SCCA had approached officials about the possibility of hosting the hill climb.
“City Council has been very interested in this,” said Ramey. “We sent a team to see how the Pineville event operated behind the scenes, and they were impressed with the organization. Some council members also went to Pineville to see how the town hosted it and the public reaction, and they liked what they saw.”
Leslie said events like the Hill Climb include provisions for driver and event safety, and drivers wear safety gear similar to that in most types of professional racing. SCCA maintains a controlled race environment, he added, and safety barriers are set up along routes to add to the safety element.
The route is closed to public traffic during the heats, Leslie said. Drivers do not race directly against each other but against the clock for the best times.
Leslie said SCCA rules require attendance of a safety and familiarization program before drivers can participate in organization-sanctioned events like the Hill Climb. Vehicles must meet a range of standards, including proper muffling, roll cages, safety harnesses and low centers of gravity.
The family sedan is not suitable for an SCCA event, Leslie said. A typical hill climb or race can include Mazda Miatas, Mini Coopers, BMWs, Subarus, Corvettes or Honda CRXs or Civics, but the cabin equipment may not be suitable for hauling groceries, the family pet or kids to soccer practice.
Being a sports car association, SCCA requires cars to be vintage or alternate racing series vehicles that meet safety standards from SCCA or appropriate sanctioning bodies. Vehicles must have arm restraints or window nets and fire suppression equipment.
“I drive a 1988 Honda CRX SI, gutted and with a roll cage, one seat and a custom dash,” Leslie said with a laugh.
SCCA has already started preparing for the traffic impact between Norton and High Knob, Leslie said. Mailers are going out to residents in the route area, including some people who live in Scott County near High Knob, to advise them of road closures during the event.
Friday, Aug. 26, will include driver registration for the Saturday and Sunday heats, Leslie said, and Park Avenue in downtown Norton will be closed for a show with race vehicles and drivers.
The first series of heats will start around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug 27, with vehicles starting near Legion Park for their individual runs. Vehicles will be escorted down the mountain before the next heats. The process starts again Sunday, Aug. 28, around 8:15 a.m.
Spectators will not be allowed along the climb route.
Leslie and Ramey each said the Hill Climb could have attracted more drivers, but this year’s event is being kept small to evaluate how it can be improved. If the event is a success, Leslie said SCCA would look at safe ways to accommodate spectators.
Ramey said more details about the Hill Climb will appear on the city’s website in coming days.
Online:
SCCA: www.scca.com/events/2001537-blue-ridge- region-flag-rock-hillclimb-pine-mountain-state-resort-park
City of Norton: http://www.nortonva.gov/429/FestivalsEvents