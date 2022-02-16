Model City mayor lends an arm
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull gave blood Tuesday morning at the Kingsport Times News office. Shull hadn’t donated blood in more than 25 years, but was recently eligible to do so when the retired U.S. Army officer found the FDA had lifted a ban on veterans who had served while mad cow disease was an ongoing issue. In 2003, he tried to give blood but was told he wasn’t eligible. He heard about the Times News event, and his son told him the ban had been lifted. Shull said he has been in public service for decades and he thinks of giving blood as another form of public service. ‘This is another way to help others,’ he said. ‘It gives you a warm, fuzzy feeling. I’m just happy to do it and I encourage others to do it.’