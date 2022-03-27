KINGSPORT — The Youth Engaged in Leadership and Learning program, which includes the Kingsport Mayor’s Youth Council, will host a webinar on eating disorders to educate people about the issue.
Eliza Smith, a junior at Volunteer High School and a member of YELL, said the youth council decided to have the webinar after members had discussions about mental health.
“[The council] has had a lot of roundtable discussions, and consistently, the conversation of mental health has arisen,” Smith said. “Whether it be as brought on by stress and school system environment or the growing pains of adolescence, it has consistently come up with mental health being a primary issue facing young adults these days.”
Smith said the youth council also wanted to host the webinar because it realized that medical professionals and school counselors get a small amount of training on mental health issues like eating disorders.
“We have been really dedicated to seeking out different mental health issues in the area and among youth during our term on the council,” Smith said. “So we were brainstorming different ways that we could address this need in our community, and one thing that we’ve observed is how health care professionals and educators really lack training in regard to eating disorders by no fault of their own. It’s just such a wide and expansive issue that it’s hard to get that training.
“So, we wanted to be able to bring an opportunity to have just a snippet of information offered to those professionals, and we felt that the best way to do that for everyone’s schedules would be a webinar and a virtual opportunity.”
The webinar will discuss the signs and symptoms of eating disorders, the different types of eating disorders, and different ways to help those affected by them. The event will also provide information from the Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative, which are leading forces in the field of eating disorder treatment and research.
The speaker will be Liza Incorvia, a family therapist who has worked for both the Emily Program and Veritas Collaborative.
The webinar is open to the public and will take place on Mar. 31 from noon to 2 p.m.