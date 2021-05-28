NORTON – Three weeks after being wounded by a gunman, Norton Police Chief James Lane choked up at the sight of hundreds of people applauding his discharge from the hospital Friday.
“May the seventh will not define me,” Lane said as rehabilitation staff at Norton Community Hospital wheeled him to the patient exit.
Police, deputies, federal law enforcement and area campus officers from across Southwest Virginia joined rescue squad members, firefighters and local officials surrounding the hospital exit to applaud Lane’s recovery and discharge.
Lane responded to a complaint near a convenience store on May 7, where a Pound man allegedly shot him. Norton Police Sgt. Jason McConnell – whom Lane waved to Friday – arrived and both returned fire.
“I promise you I will be back,” Lane told the crowd. “I look forward to serving beside my bothers and sisters in blue and improving, making this a better place that we live and we work.”
“Again, from the bottom of my heart, I thank each and every one of you,” Lane said.
“He’s been building up the patients around him and the nurses around him,” said Shannon Showalter, Ballad Vice President for Wise, Dickenson and Lee County operations. “Every time I go in the room, he has something positive to say. His attitude has just been great through all of this.”
“We feel so glad in this community that we can take care of one of our heroes,” Showalter said. “He has just been an amazing person for this community.”
Lane rode through downtown Norton at the head of a convoy of police, fire and emergency vehicles as hundreds more of city and area residents lined Park Avenue waving signs and flags and bringing gifts to him in his vehicle.
The Norton Fire Department framed the parade with a large U.S. flag hanging from the department’s aerial truck.