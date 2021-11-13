BIG STONE GAP – Local, state and federal authorities are still looking for who shot a Big Stone Gap police officer early Saturday morning.
The U.S. Marshals Service announced its offer of a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of who shot Officer Michael Chandler, followed by an additional $10,000 offer by Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine to the federal reward Saturday afternoon.
“Ballad Health will add another $10,000 to the reward offered by the (Marshals Service) for the capture of the thug who shot the officer,” Levine tweeted.
Chandler had been asked by someone around 4 a.m. to do a welfare check at a vacant house on the 2500 block of Orr Street just outside the town limits and near the Cadet section of Big Stone Gap, according to Virginia State Police Spokesperson Corinne Geller. Chandler arrived at the scene and encountered at least one person before he was shot.
A Wise County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the scene and found Chandler lying in a ditch along the house’s driveway along with a pickup truck and Chandler’s patrol vehicle.
A nearby resident said her yard security camera showed ambulances and police vehicles heading to the area around 4:15 a.m.
After being taken to Norton Community Hospital with life-threatening injuries, he was flown to Johnson City Medical Center around 1 p.m. Ballad officials said he was in critical condition Saturday evening.
Rifle-armed Wise County Sheriff’s Response Team deputies blocked traffic on Main Avenue to Orr Street early Saturday morning, telling motorists that it was “a hot scene.”
A State Police crime scene team arrived around 9:30 a.m. and investigators were still mapping the site and collecting evidence at the single-story frame house at the junction of Orr Street and Main Avenue in the afternoon.
Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp and Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore announced the U.S. Marshals Service reward offer about six hours after the shooting.
Slemp joined state troopers for a brief press conference earlier, conforming only that “an active investigation” was continuing. He also declined to say how many suspects were being sought or had been identified but said homes around the scene were not evacuated.
Asked if Chandler was wearing body armor when shot, Slemp said he could not talk about investigation details.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia State Police at (276) 228-3131 or the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 328-3756.
The incident caused Big Stone Gap officials to cancel a scheduled Veterans Day parade Saturday.
The State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, Wise County Sheriff’s Department and Big Stone Gap Police Department are investigating the shooting. Geller asked anyone with information on the incident to call (276) 228-3131 or email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.