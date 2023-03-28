KINGSPORT — Marsh Regional Blood Center’s drive at the Kingsport Times News brought several donors Monday, but center officials say the need for blood donation always continues.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull was among the first round of blood donors, as bloodmobile workers Sammie Snodgrass and Autumn Harris prepped him for a 10-minute session involving a discussion of foreign foods and the menu at The Crafty Dog food truck at the Times News parking lot.
“The message is, people need to give blood,” said Shull. “(Marsh) always needs blood. If you can’t make it to a blood drive, you can go to a Marsh’s center and donate there.”
Marsh Director Stefanie Sukel said 14 people came to the drive, one of several on Marsh’s calendar in the coming weeks.
“We appreciate partnering with the Times News,” said Sukel, “and we depend on community partners to help get out the word about giving blood.”
Donating blood is a quick, comfortable process involving registration and a short medical history. Once registered, bloodmobile staff do a short blood test and blood pressure check, and the actual donation can take 10 minutes or less while relaxing on a couch.
After a free snack and drink and a few minutes to rest, a donor can pick up a free Marsh donor T-shirt.
“The need for blood never stops, and we always have to replenish the blood on our shelves,” Sukel said. “Any donations stay here in the community.”
“We are all humbled by the community turnout and those who come to give their time and blood,” said Times News Managing Editor Rob Walters, who noted the partnership between the newspaper and Marsh since August 2021 in organizing drives at the paper.
Walters said each pint of blood donated can save as many as three lives.
Anyone wanting to become a blood donor or to continue making donations can get more information at https://marshblood.com.
In addition to community blood drives, donors can visit the three Marsh centers in the Tri Cities:
• Kingsport — 111 W. Stone Drive, Suite 300, (423) 408-7500.
• Bristol, Tennessee — 1996 W. State St., (423) 652-0014.
• Johnson City — 2428 Knob Creek Road, Suite 150, (423) 282-7090.