KINGSPORT — Marsh Regional Blood Center’s drive at the Kingsport Times News brought several donors Monday, but center officials say the need for blood donation always continues.

Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull was among the first round of blood donors, as bloodmobile workers Sammie Snodgrass and Autumn Harris prepped him for a 10-minute session involving a discussion of foreign foods and the menu at The Crafty Dog food truck at the Times News parking lot.

