POUND — After a month of recessed meetings, the Pound Town Council has finished its March meeting with a budget workshop for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Tuesday’s workshop left council members with several questions about the current fiscal year, however, as the panel tried to project some revenue and expenses for the next year.
Working from the current $409,283 budget document, council members found themselves with questions about current-year revenue and what to project starting July 1.
Interim Clerk-treasurer Linda Meade said difficulties with the town hall computer system made it hard to find the current budget report before council member Glenn Cantrell emailed her a copy from his cell phone.
With copies printed for the council, member Leabern Kennedy asked interim Police Chief Chris Wilcox what he anticipated for the second year of a stripped-down police department since the town disbanded and then reconstituted it to secure the police evidence room.
Wilcox said he needed to know what sort of police presence — 16- or 24-hour town coverage — council members wanted to fund before he could make some proposed budget plans. As of this year, the town police budget covers Wilcox’s $50,000 salary and approximately $42,000 for fuel, vehicle, payroll tax, insurance and vehicle debt retirement.
Kennedy said various payments made to the town, including a real estate tax payment found in some documents in recent days, might not have been entered properly into the town’s accounting system. Cantrell said one such payment — a $15,000 Virginia Department of Fire Programs flow-through grant payment — has not been received since the department issued it in September.
Meade said she would search town bank statements to determine if the grant had been paid to the town via electronic transfer. Cantrell said the town fire department needs to spend that money and submit documentation to the VDFP before June 30 or the department could stop issuance of the 2022-23 grant.
Kennedy, looking at the current budget, recommended preliminary revenue projections of:
• $100,000 in real estate tax revenue
• $15,000 for delinquent real estate tax collections
• $12,000 in anticipated personal property taxes that were not billed by the town last year
Other revenue projections could be made in later budget discussions, Kennedy added. She said the council also needs to look at possible increases in the town’s 12.5-cent-per-pack cigarette tax and 4% meals tax.
While the council voted in March to advertise the clerk-treasurer position as a part-time post with the possibility of full-time work, members agreed that further discussion is needed to set a pay rate as well as the possibility of hiring a part-time cashier.