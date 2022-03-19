KINGSPORT — A man wanted by five law enforcement agencies across Tennessee and Virginia was arrested Thursday night after authorities located him as a passenger in a car traveling on Interstate 26.
Lance Stapleton, 36, was found in the vehicle with more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, police said.
Stapleton had multiple warrants out of Kingsport; Bristol; Sullivan County; Scott County, Virginia; and Washington County, Virginia, police reports show.
Authorities said local law enforcement agencies knew Stapleton was wanted by several jurisdictions. He was spotted as a passenger in a Honda Civic on Interstate 26 near Rock Springs Road at about 7 p.m.
Police said they stopped the car and found methamphetamine in plastic baggies and two syringes.
Stapleton had multiple warrants for charges including identity theft and motor vehicle theft of more than $10,000 and theft under $500 in Kingsport. He faces charges of violation of probation and failure to appear in Sullivan County.
In Scott County, Stapleton faces charges of burglary, grand larceny, and stolen goods/aiding in concealing. Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports show he is wanted there on charges of disregard for law enforcement commands and continuing to drive endangering others.
Bristol police said he faces three counts of grand larceny.
Virginia police requested that he be extradited to face those charges.
Stapleton was in custody awaiting arraignment in the Kingsport City Jail on Friday.