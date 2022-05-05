KINGSPORT — The United States Marshals Service assisted in the arrest Thursday of a Bristol woman on charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and attempted first- degree murder in the stabbing of a man described by police as her boyfriend.
The stabbing occurred on April 25 and the victim reported it that afternoon after he was released from a locked storage unit on Moreland Drive. He was allegedly stabbed and left in the storage unit by Lorraine Hearl, 41, of Bristol.
From information released by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office:
When deputies responded to an address on Garlands Private Drive on April 25, the victim told investigators he and his girlfriend had been arguing earlier at a storage unit they shared. The victim stated that during the argument Hearl stabbed him in the chest.
A witness told investigators Hearl came to his residence and told him the victim was in the storage unit “and needed to be let out.”
The witness went to the storage unit and it was locked; however, the victim was inside of the storage unit and told the witness how to open it.
After getting the storage unit open, the witness assisted the victim and walked him to Garlands Private Drive to seek medical treatment for the injury.
An arrest warrant was obtained and investigators located Hearl on Thursday afternoon with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service.
As of Thursday evening, no bond had been set for Hearl.