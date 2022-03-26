KINGSPORT — A 32-year-old man is in custody after authorities said he drew a pellet gun on a police officer at Walgreens on West Stone Drive, then tried to escape arrest.
Cory M. Williams faces charges of felony assault on a first responder and felony evading arrest, according to an incident report.
The incident started at 2:25 p.m. on Thursday when Kingsport officers were alerted about a domestic disturbance at the pharmacy and reports that a man had a gun.
Lt. Steve Summey with the Kingsport Police Department responded and saw a man and a woman next to a black Ford Explorer on Walnut Avenue.
As Summey exited his police cruiser, he saw the man, later identified as Williams, pointing what he thought was a shotgun at him, according to the report.
When Summey drew his Glock handgun, Williams jumped into the Explorer and fled.
Officers pursued Williams as he sped on Clinton Avenue, at one point running the stop signs at Fairview and Riverside avenues, police said.
Summey said he lost Williams as the SUV turned onto Stonegate Avenue.
Three minutes later, police found the Explorer abandoned on the side of River- side Avenue.
KPD officers, along with TBI agents, then set up a perimeter.
Officers located Williams running on Charles Street and after struggling with him briefly, they were able to place him under arrest.
Three KPD officers and a TBI agent witnessed Williams pointing the gun, the report stated.
In the Explorer, officers found two Airsoft rifles and an Airsoft pistol that “were made to look real,” the report stated.