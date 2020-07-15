KINGSPORT — A local man recently lost his debit card, and before he realized it was missing, another person had begun making multiple purchases with it at seven local businesses.
The Kingsport Police Department reports this information in a news release, putting a call out to the community to help locate the man responsible for the transactions.
According to the incident report, the debit card went missing on June 29. The suspect is identified as a white male, with brown hair and a beard.
The suspect allegedly made illegal purchases at two Exxon stations (East Stone Drive and Fort Henry Drive), two Shell stations (both on West Stone Drive), the McDonald’s on East Stone Drive, the Super 8 on Lynn Garden Drive and the CVS on West Stone Drive.
Surveillance video captured the suspect at one of the businesses.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact detectives in the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
Anyone who wishes to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, can do so by going to the city’s website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link: www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.