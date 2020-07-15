KINGSPORT – A local man recently lost his debit card, and before he realized it was missing, another person had already found the card and began making multiple purchases with it at seven area businesses.
The Kingsport Police Department reports this information in its latest release, putting a call out to the community to help locate the man responsible for the purchases. According to the incident report, the debit card went missing on June 29 and the suspect responsible for the illegal purchases is identified as a white male, with brown hair and a beard.
The suspect allegedly made illegal purchases at two Exxon gas stations (East Stone Drive and Fort Henry Drive), two Shell gas stations (both on West Stone Drive), the McDonald’s on East Stone Drive, the Super 8 on Lynn Garden Drive and the CVS on West Stone Drive.
Surveillance video captured the man making one of the fraudulent purchases.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
If you wish to make an anonymous tip about the incident, or any other case, you can do so by going to the city's website and filling out the “Citizen Feedback” form at the following link – www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.