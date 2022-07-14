APPALACHIA — A man has lost a leg after a three-vehicle crash in Appalachia.
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore confirmed on Wednesday that Robert Sampson, age unavailable, was pinned between his utility task vehicle and a BMW sport utility vehicle operated by Lakota Gibson, age unavailable, Big Stone Gap.
Sampson apparently saw Gibson’s SUV stopped and facing eastbound in a westbound lane of West Main Street around 9:32 a.m. on Monday, Kilgore said, and got out of his UTV to see if Gibson was alright.
Sampson was standing between the two vehicles when the SUV accelerated and pushed him and the UTV into a Town of Appalachia passenger truck.
Sampson’s leg was severed, Kilgore confirmed, and Appalachia Fire and Rescue workers treated him before he was flown to an area trauma center.
Gibson and the unidentified town truck driver were treated at the scene. Kilgore said the ongoing investigation showed that Gibson apparently suffered a medical emergency that led to her stopping and then moving the SUV.
Gibson was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving: failure to maintain control.