COEBURN — The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating a fatal fire in Wise County.
The fire occurred Tuesday at a residence in the 3900 block of McReynolds Road near Coeburn, VSP spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release.
Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters located Bruce E. Maines Jr., 65, deceased inside the residence. His body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
At this stage of the VSP inquiry, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature, Geller said, but the cause and origin of the blaze remain under investigation.