BIG STONE GAP – A Pennington Gap man is dead after a Saturday night motorcycle crash on Route 58A.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said that Robert A. Phillips II, 34, died at the scene of the crash at the Wise-Lee county state line. Phillips was riding a 2015 Victory motorcycle eastbound on 58A around 11 p.m. when it apparently slid off the right side of the highway and struck a guardrail. Police were not notified of the crash until 12:08 a.m. Sunday
State Trooper J. Serrac is investigating the crash.