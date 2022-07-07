POUND — A Pound resident faces charges in connection with the alleged shooting of another man on Independence Day.
Morgan Tompkins, 42, Tompkins Road, was charged with one felony count each of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. According to Wise County Sheriff’s Capt. Charles Sanders, a sheriff’s dispatcher received a 911 call around 7:14 p.m. about a man being shot.
Before deputies arrived at the scene, Sanders said, a man had been taken to Dickenson County Medical Center in Clintwood for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the back of his right leg.
Deputies gathered statements indicating the victim and his girlfriend had allegedly gone to Tompkins’ residence, where he and the victim began arguing. Tompkins then allegedly fired several shots at the victim and hit his leg.
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said the victim’s identity is being withheld during the investigation, and he confirmed that the weapon involved was a pistol.
Tompkins is being held at the Duffield Regional Jail, Sanders said.