BLOUNTVILLE — Two men have been arrested on multiple charges related to the assault and robbery of a man in his own home earlier this month, according to the following information released Friday by Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy:
Brandon Buttars, age 24, of Watauga, and Winter Guy, age 26, of Jonesborough, each are charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated assault. Buttars is being held in the Carter County Jail on unrelated charges and Guy is in the Sullivan County Jail under a $10,000 bond.
On Aug. 1 deputies responded to a residence on Sky Wa Mo Road near Bluff City regarding a robbery.
The victim stated that a male and female had come to his home looking for another family member. The family member the couple were looking for was not home and they asked to use the victim’s phone. The victim told the couple to sit on his couch while he retrieved his phone.
As the victim was retrieving his phone from another room, he was struck in the back of the head with a candy dish lid by the male suspect. The male suspect told the victim that he wanted his money and guns.
As the victim was on the floor, the female suspect began to take items that belonged to the victim before running outside. The male struck the victim in the head again with another object before exiting the residence.
An investgation led detectives to Buttars and Guy as suspects, and the victim identified the duo as being the couple that struck him and took his property.