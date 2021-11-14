BIG STONE GAP — The man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Big Stone Gap police officer Saturday was on probation for grand larceny and conspiracy, according to court records.
Kingsport police arrested Michael Donivan White, 33, of Cross, South Carolina, at the Travel Motel on Lynn Garden Drive in Kingsport just after 8 p.m. Saturday after an investigation by Wise County authorities, the Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service into the death of Officer Michael Chandler.
VSP officials announced the arrest for probation violations in Wise County and South Carolina.
According to Wise County court records, White was on two years probation for concurrent 10-year suspended sentences for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. White, according to a July 2020 Wise County grand jury indictment, was accused of trying to cash a fake $598 check at a supermarket in August 2019.
White pleaded guilty to the charges in August 2021 and started probation then.
Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp declined comment on details of the investigation Sunday but said he expects to release case updates on or before Wednesday.
Slemp said Saturday he and investigators would be determining what charges will come out of the investigation. Capital murder was changed to aggravated murder and the death penalty was repealed during the 2021 General Assembly session, he said. However, aggravated murder still carries a maximum life sentence.
A blue line flag flew below the U.S. and Virginia flags in front of Big Stone Gap’s town offices Sunday, but little other public acknowledgement of Chandler’s death was visible across town. The shooting caused town officials to cancel Saturday’s scheduled Veterans Day parade.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement about the officer's death Sunday evening.
“Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler, who was killed yesterday in the line of duty. Mike was a dedicated public servant, a devoted husband and father, and a trusted member of the Big Stone Gap community. Like law enforcement officers across the Commonwealth, he put his life on the line everyday in service to his fellow Virginians. And at only 29 years old, he made the ultimate sacrifice.
“Please join me in sending prayers to his family, fellow officers, and all who loved him. I’m ordering Virginia flags be lowered on the day of his internment, in honor of Michael Chandler’s memory and sacrifice.”
Several Virginia law enforcement agencies posted tributes to Chandler on their social media pages Saturday and Sunday.
Chandler, who turned 29 Saturday, died about 15 hours after he was shot while responding to a request for a welfare check at a vacant house in the 2500 block of Orr Street, according to the VSP.
Chandler had been asked by someone around 4 a.m. to check the site, according to VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller. Chandler arrived at the scene and encountered at least one person before he was shot, she said.
A Wise County Sheriff’s Department deputy found Chandler lying in a ditch along the house’s driveway near a red and white pickup with Virginia license plates and Chandler’s patrol vehicle.
Investigators on Saturday had marked a weapon lying at the edge of the property, but did not know to whom it belongs. The truck remained at the site Sunday, and a pit bull was tied near a doghouse at the rear of the property.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Virginia State Police at (276) 228-3131, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 328-3756 or email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.