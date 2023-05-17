APPALACHIA — A Wise County man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fight at the former Appalachia High School during a soccer match Monday.
Donald S. Guerrant, 24, of Wise, was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor assault and battery after he allegedly pushed a group of people into benches on the home-side stands at Riggs Stadium, the former Appalachia football venue, during a soccer match between Union and Ridgeview high schools.
Wise County Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers, the assistant sheriff for Wise County, said Guerrant was visible in various social media videos pushing the group down in the stands before attacking at least two men and a woman.
The fight, which occurred at about 9:10 p.m., stopped a first-round Mountain 7 District tournament match between Wise County’s Union and Dickenson County’s Ridgeview. Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said Tuesday that the match, still scoreless in overtime Monday, was set to continue in Abingdon, weather permitting.
A 1-minute, 8-second video clip circulating on social media since Monday appeared to have been filmed during the fight. While it may not have shown all of the incident, it does show a man with a beard and wearing shorts pushing four people back onto benches in the stands.
Cyphers said the bearded man appeared to be Guerrant, who then ran into the pile of people, rolling down with two men and throwing one of them to the asphalt track around the soccer pitch twice.
As match officials and players from both teams gathered at the pitch fence during the fight, the video shows, a woman grabbed the apparent suspect before he threw her down on the track.
A single deputy already at the match got into the crowd and began separating people, while four women came to the fallen woman’s aid. Cyphers said a second deputy arrived shortly afterward to help.
At least five people were taken by rescue squad to area hospitals, according to Sheriff’s Investigator Duane Phillips. Four of them were treated for injuries related to the fight, he said, and one for other causes.
Phillips said despite several claims that racial slurs contributed to the fight, deputies have not yet confirmed any instances of that. Some people interviewed after the incident said the match score may have contributed to tensions before the fight, he added.
Phillips asked anyone with video or other information about the incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (276) 328-3566.
Cyphers said additional charges may be filed after the Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office reviews the case.
Guerrant was released on his own recognizance Tuesday.
Goforth and Dickenson County Superintendent Haydee Robinson each said Tuesday that students and coaching personnel from both teams were not involved in the fight.
“We are aware of the incident that occurred between a small group of spectators at last night’s Union vs. Ridgeview boys soccer match,” Goforth said in a statement posted Tuesday on the school system’s Facebook page. “Wise County Public Schools does not condone this type of behavior by fans. Sportsmanship is of the utmost importance at all sporting events and this type of behavior is unacceptable. We would like to remind all spectators to honor the hard work of our student-athletes and to conduct themselves appropriately.”
“It could have been worse,” said Robinson, who posted a similar statement on her division’s Facebook page. “If the investigation finds that any Ridgeview fans were involved in the fight, all options are on the table for how we deal with this.
“Our fans serve as role models for our students,” Robinson said in the Facebook statement.
Goforth said he is also awaiting the results of the investigation and that sanctions against any Union fans involved in the fight were a possibility.
Times News reporter Tanner Cook contributed to this report.