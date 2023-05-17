Fight

This screencapture — from one of several videos of the scene posted to social media — shows a fight breaking out at a high school soccer match in Appalachia on Monday.

APPALACHIA — A Wise County man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fight at the former Appalachia High School during a soccer match Monday.

Donald S. Guerrant, 24, of Wise, was charged Tuesday with misdemeanor assault and battery after he allegedly pushed a group of people into benches on the home-side stands at Riggs Stadium, the former Appalachia football venue, during a soccer match between Union and Ridgeview high schools.

Times News reporter Tanner Cook contributed to this report.

