KINGSPORT — A 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday night for allegedly pointing a gun at a police officer while exposing himself.
Michael S. Woodson, of Kingsport, faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement official, possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, public intoxication and indecent exposure.
According to a Kingsport Police Department report, Officer George Meyers responded to Maple Oak Apartments around 8 p.m. in reference to a drunk, armed man on the third floor.
Meyers went to the elevator and when it opened, Woodson was standing in it with a black Taurus 9-millimeter handgun pointed at the officer, according to the police report. The report said Woodson was also exposed with his pants zipper open.
Meyers said in the report that Woodson had bloodshot eyes, dilated pupils and slurred speech and said he drank alcohol “a little while ago.”
The officer ordered Woodson to drop the weapon, and he lowered it down to his leg, authorities said.
A witness told police officers before they arrived Woodson was “drunk, hallucinating and waving a black firearm around.”
The witness tried to take the gun from him and was able to remove the handgun’s magazine.
According to the report, the witness said Woodson had said he was “feeling homicidal” and was “going to kill someone tonight.”
Woodson was taken to the Kingsport city jail.