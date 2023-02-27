Making a Difference Award recipients at Trinity Methodist Church in Big Stone Gap

Sandra Jones presented Making a Difference awards to five volunteers at Trinity Methodist Church’s Black History Celebration program Sunday. From left: Troop 604 Eagle Scout Grant Wilson, Sugar Shack BBQ co-owner Adam Harris, Jones, Leah Ann Giles and Harris’ business partner George Lewis.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

BIG STONE GAP — Black History Month is more than going through the motions at Trinity Methodist Church.

About 60 community members gathered at the church’s Black History Celebration on Sunday to recognize five local volunteers, from Eagle Scout to business owners and a local resident who pulled together support for victims from 2022’s flooding in eastern Kentucky.

