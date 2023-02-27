Sandra Jones presented Making a Difference awards to five volunteers at Trinity Methodist Church’s Black History Celebration program Sunday. From left: Troop 604 Eagle Scout Grant Wilson, Sugar Shack BBQ co-owner Adam Harris, Jones, Leah Ann Giles and Harris’ business partner George Lewis.
BIG STONE GAP — Black History Month is more than going through the motions at Trinity Methodist Church.
About 60 community members gathered at the church’s Black History Celebration on Sunday to recognize five local volunteers, from Eagle Scout to business owners and a local resident who pulled together support for victims from 2022’s flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Leading into the evening’s presentations was plenty of music from the Macedonia Baptist and Williams Chapel AME Zion church choirs, UVA Wise’s Wise Guys brass section and local band The Fatty Livers.
Phill Shelton, Williams Chapel member Rashida Hall and local musician Ron Short added to the ceremony with their own solo presentations. Shelton played a simple violin version of “Amazing Grace,” inspiring the audience to sing along as if it were a 19th century hymnal service.
Hall recited James Weldon Johnson’s “The Creation,” and Short played on a banjo and steel guitar. Noting how Blacks helped build America while often being cut from their own heritage and culture except for what music and customs they handed down through the centuries, Short played a spiritual with the chorus: Hold on, hold on/Keep your eyes on the prize, hold on.”
Jones, who has been involved with Black history commemorations across the region and helped coordinate UVA Wise’s Martin Luther King Jr. Night and Black History Month programs for several years, brought the five recipients to the pulpit for recognition.
Leah Ann Giles organized a food, clothing and supplies drive to deliver needed items to eastern Kentucky residents in the wake of the summer 2022 flash floods in that state.
George Smith and Adam Harris, who run the Sugar Shack BBQ and catering business, were recognized for their contributions to community events.
Jahmal Potter, owner of The Great event space in Norton, also was recognized for his work as a small business owner and for helping the community with special events since he opened in late 2022.
Grant Wilson, an Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 604, was recognized for his Eagle service project of designing and building three benches at Oakwood Cemetery, the only predominantly Black cemetery in far Southwest Virginia and now renamed the Joseph Garfield Long Sr. Memorial Cemetery.
“It would be a place of comfort for the families and friends of those loved ones who would journey there at various times,” Jones said of Wilson’s work.
In the final musical set of the ceremony, The Fatty Livers asked Jones to sing a verse from “Summertime” from the Gershwin brothers’ 1930s opera “Porgy and Bess.” Band member Richie Kennedy told the audience that the Gershwins’ work may have represented one of the first observations of Black history and culture leading to what has become Black History Month.