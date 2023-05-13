featured Lyric Theater presents 'Greater Tuna' in May From staff reports May 13, 2023 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Lyric Theater in St. Paul, Virginia, will present ‘Greater Tuna,’ a two-man show, in May. Daniel Burke Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ST. PAUL — The Lyric Theater will present the four-decade classic stage show “Greater Tuna” in May.Ben Mays and Shane Burke play 20 different characters who are part of the population of the “third smallest town in Texas” as they react to the death of town Judge Buckner.Showtimes at the Lyric Theater on Broad Street are: Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m.Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m.Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, at 7 p.m.Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m.Tickets are available online at https://thelyrictheater.ticketspice.com/greater-tunaFor more information, call (276) 455-1667 or visit the Lyric Theater Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/lyrictheatersaintpaulva/. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Theatre Entertainment LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Sevierville Police Dept. via AP Big Stone Gap hosts second year of blue Highway Fest By MIKE STILL mstill@sixriversmedia.com Wise County budget heads to public hearing By MIKE STILL mstill@sixriversmedia.com Appalachian Community Action and Development Agency makes May month of helping babies, improving broadband access From staff reports Hill to replace Campbell in Tennessee’s 3rd District By DANIEL CULLINANE dcullinane@sixriversmedia.com Tri-Cities Regional Airport Emergency Airfield Exercise Jared Bentley Multimedia Reporter jbentley@sixriversmedia.com Wise County School Board passes provisional budget By MIKE STILL mstill@sixriversmedia.com Project unveiling Wednesday at Powell River Trailhead in Appalachia Rain check – MEOC Fuel Fund Walkathon postponed to May 21 From staff reports Firehouse primary, canvass, caucus, convention – different paths to November election By MIKE STILL mstill@sixriversmedia.com ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.