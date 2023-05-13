ST. PAUL — The Lyric Theater will present the four-decade classic stage show “Greater Tuna” in May.

Ben Mays and Shane Burke play 20 different characters who are part of the population of the “third smallest town in Texas” as they react to the death of town Judge Buckner.

