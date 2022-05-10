KINGSPORT — Get the lighters ready.
“Freebird” is about to play.
Lynyrd Skynyrd will be one the headline acts this year at Fun Fest.
Fun Fest announced Tuesday that the legendary Southern rock band and country star Jamey Johnson will be two of the headliners for the annual festival.
Zach Williams kicks off the 2022 Sunset Concert Series on Thursday, July 21, with opener Shane & Shane. Johnson headlines the Friday Night Concert on July 22 with Colt Ford opening.
On Saturday, July 23, Eastman will present the festival finale with Lynyrd Skynyrd and opener Dalton Dover.
“Fun Fest’s theme from the beginning was community unity,” 2022 Fun Fest Chairman Jeff Fleming said. “Genera- tions of Kingsport area residents have circled these dates in July and look forward to gathering with friends, family, and guests.
“The pandemic taught us to slow down a bit, appreciate the special attributes of towns our size, and reconsider what’s truly important,” Fleming said.
Fun Fest organizers are pleased to present the Sunset Concert Series on the Cardinal Glass Industries Stage at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
“Cardinal Glass is excited to be in this community and even more excited to be a part of Fun Fest,” Shaun Banner, manager of Cardinal Glass Industries’ Greenland Plant, said. “On behalf of our 700-plus employees, we are proud to support one of the community’s most treasured events.”
The Sunset Concert Series kicks off with Shane & Shane opening the Contemporary Christian Concert. Shane & Shane started their musical journey at Texas A&M, singing country Christian music. Now, 15 years later, they are honing in on their passion for contemporary Christian music through their best-known songs: “Greatest Love I’ve Ever Known,” “Living Water,” and “Though You Slay Me.”
Zach Williams, who is no stranger to Fun Fest, will headline the Contemporary Christian Concert this year. Williams led the rock band Williams & The Reformation before starting his solo career in contemporary Christian music. In 2016, he had a Christian hit single with “Chain Breaker.” Williams won his first Grammy in 2017 with his debut album, “Chain Breakers.” Since then, he has won two more Grammys.
The Contemporary Christian Concert is sponsored by Carter Trent Funeral Home, Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area, Tele-Optics, Inc and 88.3 WCQR.
The Friday Night Concert opens with Colt Ford. A Georgia native, Ford has had five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart.
He has sold more than 3 million albums while reaching one billion-plus streams with hit songs like “Chicken and Biscuits,” “Workin’ On,” “Drivin’ Around Song” and many other award-winning collaborations.
His debut album, “Ride Through the Country,” climbed to No. 57 on Hot Country charts. Having released eight albums, Ford throws out the rules as he explores his passion for music through the sound of country, rock, and hip hop.
Jamey Johnson, a former Marine and Alabama native, headlines the Friday Night Concert.
In March he was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Johnson is most well-known for his popular single “In Color,” which won Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards in 2009.
Most recently, Johnson released “High Cost of Living,” “Between Jennings & Jones,” and many more country hits.
The Friday Night Concert is presented by Visit Kingsport. Additional sponsors are Domtar Packaging, WXBQ 96.9 and Electric 94.9
Saturday’s finale, presented by Eastman, kicks off with Dalton Dover, who appeared on season 16 of “The Voice,” where he gained fans with his cover of “Don’t Close Your Eyes.”
His musical journey started in church and singing in his grandpa’s living room. His TikTok account has gained followers after his singing posts and duets with well-known country artists exceeded more than 1 million likes. His single “You Got a Small Town” has more than 7 million listens on Spotify.
Fun Fest will end the week with Lynyrd Skynyrd.
In Jacksonville, Florida, more than 50 years ago, Lynyrd Skynyrd began its legacy. Lynyrd Skynyrd is the definitive Southern rock band, fusing the overdriven power of blues-rock with a rebellious Southern image and a hard-rock swagger.
With a catalog of more than 60 albums and sales beyond 30 million worldwide, Lynyrd Skynyrd remains a cultural icon that appeals to all generations. Their classic American rock anthem “Sweet Home Alabama” still brings everyone to their feet. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band remains timeless with chart-topping songs such as “Free Bird,” “Simple Man,” and “Gimme Three Steps.”
Eastman is the presenting sponsor of the Saturday Night Concert. The media sponsor is WXBQ 96.9.
The Eastman Fireworks Spectacular will immediately follow Lynyrd Skynryd’s concert.
The Sunset Concert Series will take place at J. Fred Johnson Stadium on the Cardinal Glass Industries Stage. Additional Series sponsors include Domtar Packaging, Eastman Credit Union, Honda Kingsport, Cigna, Appalachian Power, Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area and Visit Kingsport.
Beginning Friday at 10 a.m., Sunset Concert Series general admission tickets can be purchased online only at FunFest.net.
Tickets for Thursday’s Contemporary Christian Concert are $15. For the Friday Night Concert and Saturday’s Eastman Concert, tickets are $20.
Beginning July 15, ticket prices increase to $20 for Thursday’s concert and $25 for Friday and Saturday’s concerts.
Beginning June 24, tickets will also be available for purchase in addition to festival merchandise at the Fun Fest Store at 400 Clinchfield St., Suite 100.
Cintas’ Friends of Festus reserved seats are a value-added option for concert-goers. A limited number of Friends of Festus tickets can be purchased online only and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at FunFest.net.
Friends of Festus reserved seats are priced from $50-$75 each.
A reserved parking space located in the stadium parking lot is included with the purchase of two or more Friends of Festus tickets.
Remember, Fun Fest has a clear bag policy for the stadium concerts. Coolers are not allowed in the stadium and all items will be subject to search.
Clear bags should not exceed 12”x6”x12” and approved bags will be available for purchase outside the stadium.