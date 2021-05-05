WISE — Three violent episodes in Wise County’s history have helped Zoë Crihfield set her course after she graduates from college this week.
Crihfield, a student at UVA Wise, will march during Saturday’s commencement exercises wearing the Chancellor’s Medal for Undergraduate Research for her work with history professor Tom Costa in documenting three early 20th-century lynchings in the county.
Crihfield has worked for two years as an intern researching period census data and combing through fellow students’ research on the events to develop a narrative of those lynchings and their impact on the county. Her work, along with research by fellow interns Tommy Noble and Dylan Mabe, has contributed to a larger Wise County Community Remembrance Project aiming to educate the area about those events.
Crihfield said she had not expected to delve into the topic before she attended a presentation by Costa and James Madison University sociologist Gianluca De Fazio on lynching in Virginia. She was enrolled in one of Costa’s upper-level courses when he noticed her interest in the topic and offered her a research internship.
“I had heard Wise County was not exempt from racism, but I didn’t know of any recorded lynchings,” Crihfield said. “I don’t know if that was because I hadn’t looked or that it’s something most people don’t know about.”
Crihfield began learning a lot as she combed through census records to find, among other racial data, the fate of 1902 lynching victim Wiley Guinn’s family after his death at the hands of a mob. In the census after Guinn’s death, she reported in a meeting in 2019, the family members were not recorded, probably because they left the county.
While academic research took up much of her time, Crihfield said she got involved with community outreach with Costa and Preston Mitchell, co-chairs of the Community Remembrance Project. She found herself helping lobby town and county governments, churches and the county school board for support to place a remembrance marker for the three lynchings and to educate students about lynching and racism.
“I have been saying that this project has solidified my idea about what I want to do with my life and coming closer to the realization that I want to commit myself to social justice,” Crihfield said.
Crihfield’s legwork helped get her tapped with Costa in 2020 to write an essay on the Wise County lynchings for De Fazio’s research website, https://sites.jmu.edu/valynchings/three-lynchings-in-wise-county/. That work led to her and Costa revising a chapter on an upcoming book to be published by the University of Virginia Press.
“We have a lot more history in the area that we can tell,” said Crihfield. “It may take some digging and it has taken some time and effort, but there’s a lot more that we don’t know about or maybe a lot more that we don’t always talk about.”
UVA Wise Chancellor Donna Henry, in presenting Crihfield with the research award, pointed to her work’s timeliness.
“Her research is insightful and relevant,” Henry said. “It arrives at a time when our nation seeks knowledge regarding our past and endeavors to pave a good path forward for our country’s diverse communities.”
As Crihfield readies for graduate school at the University of Tennessee this fall, she said she will study public policy because of the issues she has studied during the lynching project.
“I’ve learned to present difficult topics that need to be told but maybe we’re uncomfortable talking about or some people would rather not talk about,” Crihfield said. “I think that’s all the more reason to talk about it.”