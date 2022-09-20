NORTON — The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24.
The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920, lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
According to historical research done by Coalition members and students in the UVA Wise history department, Hurst was taken from the Wise County Jail after an elderly woman living in the Kent Junction area waved down a train crew to tell them that a Black man assaulted her at her home.
About 75 men took Hurst from the jail, shot and then hanged him with a logging chain from a coal tipple in what is one of three documented 20th century lynchings in Wise County.
The lynching also resulted in the first conviction of a Virginia white man for lynching after two men were tried for the crime. Both men had their sentenced commuted.
The marker dedication will start at 1 p.m. and the public is welcome. Due to limited parking along the Kent Junction Road/old U.S. Route 23 area at the ceremony site, shuttle bus service will be provided from the Norton Expo Center to the site. A reception will follow at the Expo Center.
The marker is funded by the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative, which works with local groups across the U.S. to document lynchings and help establish memorial markers for those incidents.
The Coalition, in cooperation with the Historical Society of the Pound, set up a marker near the Wise County/Kentucky border in October 2021 in remembrance of the 1927 lynching of Leonard Wood after his arrest in Kentucky on charges of murdering a white mine superintendent.
As in Hurst’s case, a Wise County mob took Wood from the jail in Kentucky and brought him to a reviewing stand at the state line before shooting, hanging and burning him. Officials from both states had been at the stand to dedicate completion of a highway linking the two states a few days earlier.
The Coalition has also worked with the town of Coeburn to set a third marker in remembrance of the 1902 lynching of boarding house operator Wiley Gwynn.
Married and the father of a daughter, Gwynn was accused of attacking a 12-year-old white girl. After the Wise County prosecutor arrived at a nearby jail to bring Gwynn to Wise, a mob arrived and Gwynn fled before being shot and killed.