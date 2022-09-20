NORTON — The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24.

The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920, lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.

