NORTON – A Lynchburg, Virginia man faces attempted murder charges after shooting a rifle into a home near Norton Monday.
According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Department, Manuela Sotillo Soto, 27, allegedly fired several times into the Gardner Hollow Road residence Monday afternoon. Norton city police and county deputies responded to the scene, finding Soto with a rifle.
According to Sheriff’s Capt. Charles Sanders, officers found bullet holes in the home’s walls, ceiling, cabinets, washer, dryer, door and roof.
Sanders said that Soto told investigators he was angry at the residents because they had “disrespected him.”
Soto was charged with five felonies: two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling and felony destruction of property.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said Tuesday that there were at least two people in the home at the time of the shooting.
Soto is held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield.