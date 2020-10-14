CHURCH HILL — A bid by longtime Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal for a sixth term in office is being challenged by Mount Carmel police chief and Church Hill resident Ken Lunsford Jr.
The Nov. 3 Hawkins County municipal elections coincide with the presidential, U.S. Senate and local U.S. Representative elections, so voter turnout is expected to be high.
Early voting in Hawkins County begins Wednesday with locations at the Church Hill Rescue Squad, 351 W. Main Blvd., Church Hill; and the Hawkins County Courthouse in downtown Rogersville.
To better familiarize the community with the candidates, the Times News asked each candidate to submit responses to the same five questions.
What made you decide to seek this office?
Deal: I want to serve my community, foster positive growth, and continue to make Church Hill a great place to live and work.
Lunsford: First let’s start by saying people think I’m crazy for doing this and don’t understand why I would. That is the problem. To run for political office, something must be wrong with you, or you must be power hungry. Why would anybody ever do such a thing. I ran for office because no one else would and being the Mayor of Church Hill does not come with any kind of “power”. It's Church Hill, not New York.
What is your educational and employment background, as well as any previous experience in political office, and other qualifications or experience that might serve you well in this office?
Deal: I served as an alderman for the City for 6 years and have been serving as mayor for 20 years.
Lunsford: My education is strictly in Law Enforcement, with continued education in Municipal Management.
What are the most important issues facing Church Hill, and what would be your top priorities if elected?
Deal: Church Hill is thriving and growing. As Mayor, I will build relationships and work with our community to continue leading our City in a positive direction.
Lunsford: The issues I find the City of Church Hill facing that I would like to tackle is the current health insurance given to the employees. I also believe the equipment used to provide the citizens with their current services is outdated and failing. The main priority is providing such services effectively and efficiently. The number one piece of equipment or tool the city uses to provide its services is their employees, without them the City shuts down. The board does not run the city, it is and always will be the dedication of its employees.
What would you like to accomplish on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen over the next four years?
Deal: Over the last several years, we have been investing in our parks so our citizens can have places for leisure and to promote healthy lifestyles. This year, we began renovations at A.S. Derrick Park. We're also building a new park at Holliston Mills. I would like to see those projects, among others, completed.
Lunsford: I would like for the board and the mayor to work together to maintain current services to the people for which they pay and possibly improve said services. I would like to use current technology to enhance our city, for instance, having a municipal wireless network giving wireless internet across the entire city. I would like to bring in new businesses, so people do not have to drive to another city or town to get what they need.
Are you the best candidate for this office, and if so, why?
Deal: I believe my experience and commitment to our City makes me the best candidate for this office.
Lunsford: I would not say I am the best candidate for the job, Mayor Deal has been in office for many years. I am a different candidate with a different set of eyes and ears. I have a different outlook on things, and a different management style.