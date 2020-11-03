Tennessee state Sen. Jon Lundberg and state Rep. Bud Hulsey easily won re-election to their legislative seats on Tuesday.
Lundberg, a Bristol Republican, defeated Kingsport Democrat Amber Riddle. With seven precincts reporting in Sullivan County, Lundberg had 41,194 votes or 77% compared to Riddle's 12,137 votes, or 22%. Lundberg's 4th Senatorial District seat includes all of Sullivan and Johnson counties and part of Carter County.
"I appreciate the vote of confidence," Lundberg said. "I think folks in the 4th District like the path we're on and they want us to continue going forward. It's an indication of what we've done and what we're going to do."
Hulsey, a Kingsport Republican, defeated Democrat Arvil Love Jr. and will get a fourth term in office. With seven precincts reporting, Hulsey had 19,48 votes, or 76% compared to Love's 5,972 votes, or 23% to win the 2nd House District seat, which includes part of Kingsport and Colonial Heights.
"I'm humbled that voters in this district ... I've said this is an honor and that's not an overstated word," Hulsey said. "It truly is an honor to represent this district. I appreciate the voters' confidence."
Republican John Crawford was unopposed to win re-election to the 1st House District seat, which includes part of Kingsport and Bristol, Tennessee. Also unopposed was Republican Scotty Campbell in his victory in the 3rd House District, which includes all of Johnson County and parts of Sullivan and Carter counties.
In Hawkins County, both state Sen. Frank Niceley, R-Strawberry Plains, and state Rep. Gary Hicks Jr., R-Rogersville, were unopposed. Hicks' House District 9 covers all of Hawkins and Hancock counties, while Niceley's Senate District 8 covers Hawkins, Hancock, Claiborne, Grainger, Union and Jefferson counties.