ROANOKE — A frequent candidate for Virginia state and congressional office is going for her fourth run in a year — for the Ninth District Congressional Republican slot in November.
Kimberly Lowe ran for the Republican nomination in March 2021 for the late A. Benton Chafin Jr.’s 38th District state Senate seat. That run followed her rejection by the Republican Party in January 2021 for a bid for the then-75th state legislative District House of Delegates seat, according to a news release from the city of Franklin and Southampton County’s Republican Party website.
At that time, according to the Franklin-Southampton GOP, Lowe was “disavowed” by the Lunenburg County GOP for
• Taking part in the 2016 state Democratic Party convention and supporting Bernie Sanders
• Running for Congress in 2018 as an independent against a Republican
• Attacking the honesty of the Republican nominee for Congress and the Fifth Congressional District’s honesty
In the summer of 2021, she moved into Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District to run for that seat before withdrawing from the race.
Lowe announced her latest attempt Jan. 10, to primary incumbent Republican Ninth Congressman Morgan Griffith. Griffith, who was drawn out of his district after the state Supreme Court approved new state and congressional redistricting maps earlier this month, saw another potential challenger, Democratic hopeful and community activist Taysha DeVaughan.
Griffith, in fundraising emails in January, complained about “radical Democrats” challenging him.
“Now these people have recruited a community organizer and environmental justice activist to run against me this year,” Griffith stated in the January email.
Lowe, on her Facebook page, “Kimberly Lowe for Congress,” describes herself as a Roanoke resident and a Virginia “political candidate, mother, and advocate for families working hard to improve everyone’s quality of life, make our families stronger, and protect the Constitution.”
Lowe said she is in three organizations — Global Family Alliance, the Center for Court Reform and Chasing Freedom America — and is involved in community projects involving health care, farming, education and job growth.
