KINGSPORT — Kingsport police officers are still investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man.
Matthew Paul Chauvin, 50, Bourg, was found dead around 6 a.m. Saturday in a gray 2020 Toyota Tundra pickup that had gone off the westbound side of Pearl Lane near Browder Road, according to Kingsport Police Department spokesman Thomas Patton.
Patton said that KPD Traffic Unit officers did not know when the crash happened or what caused Chauvin to cross Pearl Lane from the eastbound lane off the opposite side of the road. The vehicle hit an embankment before landing on the driver’s side.
Police believe Chauvin was the driver and only occupant of the truck, Patton said.
The KPD is asking witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to call crash investigators at (423) 224-2750 or Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.
Persons with information who do not want to be identified can submit tips anonymously by the online Citizen Feedback form at https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.