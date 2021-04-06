MOUNT CARMEL — A traffic stop Saturday morning precipitated by an intentionally loud muffler led Mount Carmel police to more than a half pound of meth with a street value of approximately $25,000.
Around 11 a.m. Saturday, Mount Carmel Police Department Officer Brad Whitson reportedly observed a vehicle with an “extremely loud” exhaust traveling east on Carters Valley Road near the Wolfe Lane intersection.
MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. told the Times News on Monday that the 2004 Subaru Impreza had been intentionally altered with an after-market muffler that is labeled “off road use only.” Lunsford described it as a “Fast and Furious” setup.
The driver, David Matthew Forrester, 28, 1414 Leeland Drive, Kingsport, had no driver’s license, but he did provide Whitson his driver’s license number and was found to have two pending arrest warrants in Sullivan County.
The exact charges for those warrants were not released, but Lunsford said they are believed to be for similar charges. Forrester reportedly told the MCPD he believed Sullivan County was working on a federal case against him.
Forrester reportedly gave consent to search the vehicle, during which Whitson allegedly located a grey backpack in the back seat that contained a vacuum-sealed bag of white crystal material believed to be meth weighing 231 grams, or just slightly over a half pound.
The backpack also allegedly contained a separate bag containing 12.46 grams of meth, a separate bag containing 16.5 grams of meth, 21 pills believed to be amphetamine, six alprazolam pills, 10 Sertraline pills, about 10 grams of marijuana, bags, rolling papers, a ziplock vacuum sealer, four glass pipes, a scale, a glass pane with white residue and a gray book believed to be a drug ledger that was written in code.
Forrester’s wallet contained $4,450 in cash, and he had another $23 on his person.
He was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule IV narcotics with intent to deliver, violation of the muffler law, driving while in possession of meth, simple possession, no insurance and failure to display license.
Forrester was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and ordered held without bond. A search warrant was also approved for his cell phone.