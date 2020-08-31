KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber will host a series of virtual training seminars and job fairs. The seminars will take place on the following dates at 2 p.m.:
Sept. 2: The Right Fit
Sept. 3: Steps to Success
Sept. 4: Training & Upskilling Resources
The virtual job fairs will take place on the following dates:
Sept. 9: Construction
Sept. 16: Manufacturing
Sept. 23: Healthcare / Civil Service
Sept. 30: Retail/Restaurant/Sales
The Kingsport Chamber is working with local employers and the American Job Center to increase employment within our region through hiring initiatives and training resources. Get free coaching on how to conduct a successful job search, have a successful interview and be advised on available training resources during the career advising workshops Sept. 2-4. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with hiring employers through free virtual showcases beginning Sept. 9.
These events are in partnership with American Job Center.
“We look forward to hosting these virtual opportunities,” said Vanessa Bennett, executive director of operations and talent development. “Job seekers will learn about open positions within our region and will also receive expert advice on how to enhance their interviewing and job-related skill sets.”
There is no cost to attend. To RSVP, contact Lora Barnett at (423) 392-8835 or lbarnett@kingsportchamber.org. You can also find the registration links on the Kingsport Chamber Education and Workforce Development Facebook page.
