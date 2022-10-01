Sisters Jan Brown and Melissa Hubbard are leading into their planned community-centered business with the Whistle Pig Farmers/Crafters Market Oct. 8 on the site of their planned country store-deli-coffee shop.
EWING — Fall is when drivers often see whistle pigs along the roadside in Southwest Virginia, and there will be a big one along U.S. Route 58 in Lee County on Oct. 8.
The Whistle Pig Farmers/Crafters Market is the latest step in sisters Jan Brown and Melissa Hubbard’s efforts to build a community anchor in the Ewing area.
“This will probably be the last event we have this year before Christmas,” Brown said of the market, which will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6903 Wilderness Road in Ewing.
Brown and Hubbard bought the market site along with the adjacent old Wheeler store in 2019 with the idea of building a community gathering venue for local residents and students from Lincoln Memorial University’s nearby veterinary school.
“The house isn’t there now, the barn is down and the tree is down,” Brown said of the site. “It’s going to get real around the first of January when we start building the Country Store and Coffee Shop.”
In keeping with the sisters’ goal of a community hub, Brown said there will be a Toys for Tots fundraiser where folks can donate or sign up kids to receive a gift from the program on Christmas.
For folks who have not had a chance to get their children to the barber or hair salon, Miss Lee County, Brooklyn Baker, will be giving free haircuts for kids.
“It’s all community-driven,” said Brown. “We’re trying to bring a sense of community to this area. We’re finding people we didn’t know who do arts and crafts.”
For the Oct. 8 event, visitors can expect more than 20 vendors offering everything from baked goods to quality arts and crafts, said Brown.
Work will get underway before the market opens, between 6:30 and 9 a.m., when folks will start cooking apple butter on site.
Hancock Honey Farms will have a beehive with clear panels so visitors can see how a colony makes the raw product.
Bluegrass band Ten Penny Drive will play from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., said Brown. The market menu includes soup beans, hoe cakes and fried bologna sandwiches, she added, and apple butter will be for sale.