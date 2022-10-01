Whistle Pig Farmers/Crafters Market

Sisters Jan Brown and Melissa Hubbard are leading into their planned community-centered business with the Whistle Pig Farmers/Crafters Market Oct. 8 on the site of their planned country store-deli-coffee shop.

 Contributed

EWING — Fall is when drivers often see whistle pigs along the roadside in Southwest Virginia, and there will be a big one along U.S. Route 58 in Lee County on Oct. 8.

The Whistle Pig Farmers/Crafters Market is the latest step in sisters Jan Brown and Melissa Hubbard’s efforts to build a community anchor in the Ewing area.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video