Construction crews work on the first phase of a year-long upgrade to Lonesome Pine Airport’s 5,280-foot runway and lighting system. A $4.56 million federal Aviation Administration grant for the project’s second phase was announced July 27 by Virginia’s U.S. senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
WISE — The Federal Aviation Administration has topped off a $9.32 million package to upgrade Lonesome Pine Airport’s runway and lighting system.
Airport manager Joseph Teague said the package of FAA and federal infrastructure grants — $555,000 in November and two grants of $4.2 million and $4.56 million in July — will fund the two-phase project to repave the mile-long runway and replace the runway lights.
Virginiua U.S. senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the latest $4.56 million grant July 27.
Phase 1, now in progress, involves resurfacing the eastern half of the runway and improving drainage. Teague said completion of that phase is estimated for mid-October, when the full length of the runway will reopen for use until spring 2023.
The remaining open runway section is still open for operation and can handle most single-engine propeller light civil aircraft, Teague said. When phase 2 of the project starts in 2023, he added, the newly resurfaced runway segment will have the same capability.
Phase 2 is scheduled to start in spring 2023, Teague said, and will include resurfacing the western half of the runway and replacing the lights with an upgraded system. Teague said, like the current light system, the new lights can be brightened or dimmed for approach by pilot radio transmission.
Teague said phase 2 completion is slated for early fall 2023.
