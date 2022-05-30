KINGSPORT — Several local veterans organizations, including the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council, put on a Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Kingsport Veterans Memorial.
A local choir, Liberty Celebration, kicked off the event with patriotic music, including “God Bless America” and a Salute to the Armed Forces.
Following the presentation of colors, pledge and invocation, several government officials were recognized for their attendance, including Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull and Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable.
The Rotary Club of Kingsport unveiled a kiosk at the memorial that can be used to search for names that are engraved in the markers. The kiosk is the club’s signature project for this year and a part of its centennial celebration.
“Our club celebrates our 100th year in 2023, and in the years leading up to this centennial, our club has decided to honor the heroes past, present, and future,” said Brian Trent with the Rotary Club of Kingsport. “This year, we focused on honoring our past heroes, our veterans, who’ve given so much for our country.”
The kiosk provides a mapping system that can help people to easily navigate the memorial.
“Today, we are proud to unveil this brand-new veterans kiosk,” Trent said. “This project is a small token of our appreciation for your service. We hope you enjoy this new addition to the Kingsport Veterans Memorial.”
The speaker for the event was Col. Eric Vogt, a member of the Air Force and a current teacher at Dobyns-Bennett High School.
Vogt told stories of some of the Northeast Tennesseans whose names are engraved in the memorial’s walls honoring those who served in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Vogt told the stories of fallen service members from all over Northeast Tennessee, including Kingsport, Johnson City, Fall Branch and Rogersville.
The stories included that of Kingsport’s Charles Hartman, who served in World War II as a 40-millimeter quadruple gun operator aboard the USS Louisville.
“During the Battle of Luzon Island, the Louisville was the first large U.S. warship to enter Philippine waters in three years,” Vogt said. “As a result, the Japanese were furious and launched multiple kamikaze suicide attacks at the Louisville. Charles protected the ships and shipmates at his gun position as the kamikaze bore down and crashed into the Louisville. He did not abandon his station. He died of multiple wounds and burns and was awarded the Silver Star because of his unfaltering devotion to duty during a time of strain and peril.”
Vogt also told the story of Private First-Class Henry West from Kingsport, a member of the 3rd Infantry Division. West was wounded very early in the war, but after recovering, he returned to battle and was killed in the Iron Triangle.
Vogt looked up the stories of these fallen veterans on the East Tennessee Memorial Website.
The Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter 979 came up next to present the missing man table. The table honors soldiers who have been prisoners of war or are missing in action.
According to Sam Vansant, who explained the meaning of the table, 78,750 American service members remain unaccounted for, including 8,177 from Korean and 1,681 from Vietnam.
The table is set for one, and each item on the table has a symbolic meaning behind it. The white tablecloth is symbolic of the soldiers’ pure intentions to serve their country.
The rose symbolizes their sacrifice and reminds people of the friends and family of missing soldiers. The lemon slice represents their bitter fate, and the salt represents the tears of their family.
After the missing man table, Vogt and Cody Woods, a representative for Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, placed the memorial wreath.
Finally, those in attendance were invited to come forward and place flags on the remembrance cross in honor of someone who has passed in the line of duty.
The ceremony concluded with a rifle volley performed by the American Legion, and the flag was fully raised at noon.