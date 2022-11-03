EWING — Indian summer appears to be in the Southwest Virginia weather forecast over the next few days, and a group of experts says that is not helping efforts to control the spread of a hybrid species of fire ant.
Lee County Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent Amy Byington led a tour of two sites in the county and in Claiborne County, Tennessee, on Wednesday, as a team of Virginia Tech researchers collected samples to help track the ants’ spread.
Byington said she has been working with farmers and residents to locate colonies of the ants — a hybrid of black and red fire ants that began spreading in the Deep South in the 1930s and worked their way up through the Southeast.
The latest fire ants, Byington said, have a greater tolerance of cooler temperatures, giving them more time to prepare for winter hibernation and to expand their territory.
“So far, we have five colonies of these ants in Lee County, and we don’t want that to grow,” Byington said
Human deaths caused by the stinging ants are “very, very rare,” said Eric Day, manager of Virginia Tech’s insect identification lab and various insect control programs.
“Most people have a minor reaction to fire ant bites,” Day said, pointing to a bite he got moments after examining the group’s first find of the day, an ant mound at a farm in the Ewing community.
Some people can have serious reactions to fire ant bites, and Day recommended that people who are bitten monitor themselves for any symptoms and seek help if needed.
Virginia Tech entomologist Scotty Yang and graduate students Charly Hartle and Chloe Liu broke out their field gear: large sample bags, shovels, dishwashing gloves and baby powder.
Yang said the baby powder — applied to his group’s boots and the sides of the bags — prevented the ants from getting traction to climb those surfaces. He went to the first mound at the site — set against one of a row of pasture fenceposts — where dozens of the insects crawled over and around the anthill.
“The worker ants are female, and you have winged reproductive ants,” Yang said as he turned over the top of the mound with a trowel. “They bring their larvae to the surface when it’s warm so they get more warmth and, when it cools, they take them down deeper in the colony.”
A hybrid colony can extend several feet below the surface, Yang said, and out in a network of tunnels where workers can surface to find food before returning it through the passageways. A typical colony sets up its mound against a hard surface like fenceposts or walls for security.
“Places where there is newly disturbed soil make very good places for colonies,” Day said, adding that an ant queen and reproductive males can fly as far as two miles to establish a new colony.
After Yang’s team collected ants from the mound, state Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services specialist Ben Templeton spread about four tablespoons of poison ant bait around the mound after checking that no livestock would be in the field.
Byington told Yang that a colony had been found at another farm across the road from Wednesday’s site last year, but a check this year showed the colony appeared to have been killed.
Fire ants — red, black or hybrid — pose little danger to humans, Byington and day both said, but they can attack young livestock — calves, goat kids, lambs and others — causing blindness and sometimes death if farmers do not control ant colonies or keep livestock safe.
If the spread of fire ants is large enough, Day said, state agricultural officials can declare a quarantine of an affected area. In that case, farmers, loggers, garden nursery operators and similar operations can be required to examine any products they may be selling outside the area or out of state and certify that the material is free of ants.
“Landowners and businesses are usually very cooperative and helpful,” Day said of quarantine situations. “They’re glad to know about it. People want to know about it and they don’t want to be the one who spread an invasive species.”
“Logging is worse for spreading fire ants because timber is being sold and transported across the state and across state lines,” Byington said, “but loggers are good about working to contain the spread.”
In Virginia, according to Virginia Tech’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, 10 counties and cities in the eastern Southside and Tidewater region are under a quarantine. One has to travel halfway across Virginia before reaching Lee County, and state officials are not placing a quarantine on it.
In Tennessee, 75 of the state’s 95 counties are under a fire ant quarantine, according to the University of Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Fifteen of those unquarantined counties are in upper East Tennessee, although fire ant colonies are being found in some areas.
After the Ewing site, Byington and the group went to a farm near Harrogate, Tennessee, where a Tennessee extension agent arranged a meeting with a cattle farmer. There, the farmer showed three ant hills within 30 feet of each other. Yang and the students collected several spadefuls of dirt and ants to seal in five-gallon buckets for examination back in Blacksburg.
Several neighboring farmers arrived to talk with the group, and she and Day found that most of them had seen several fire ant mounds on and near their farms.
Day told the group that shared farm equipment can carry dirt and plant debris containing fire ants, and he recommended farmers sweep or pressure wash equipment before transporting it. In quarantine situations, farmers and producers typically are given checklists for self-inspection of hay and other farm products before they are sold or transported.
Day told the group that using hay from within their locality generally should not be a problem.
“I feel like this is an issue, and we need to get prepared,” Byington said.