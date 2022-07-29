For more than 25 years, the Times News has delivered news and entertainment through timesnews.net. Not only have we delivered that news and entertainment, but it has been — and continues to be — without question, the most comprehensive daily report when it comes to local news and information dissemination.
For all those years, that news and information has been free to anyone who visits timesnews.net. But that changes Aug. 1, 2022.
For decades, print advertising and print subscriptions supported your local journalism, including our website. Those revenue channels paid for reporters and editors and designers who all work to bring you more local news than anyone else every day of the week.
And that’s what this is about — sustaining our commitment to bring you the best local journalism. No one else covers city and county politics the way the Times News does. No one else covers local sports the way the Times News does. No one else covers local education and school boards the way the Times News does. The list could go on, but you get the point.
This is not hyperbole; it’s fact.
On Aug. 1, visitors to timesnews.net will be greeted with an option to subscribe for a low monthly rate of $10, or a nicely discounted rate that averages just $7.50 per month should you choose to pay 12 months in advance. But before you commit, we’re inviting you to try us out for just $5 for the first three months.
Your subscription will not only afford you full access to our website, but also our e-Paper, which is a digital replica of our print product. We understand that many visitors prefer that format, and we are happy to include it as part of our digital subscription package. For those who already subscribe to the e-Paper, your log-in will now also include full website access.
We should note that print subscribers will continue to have full digital access as part of their print subscription. That doesn’t change.
This newspaper and its parent company, Six Rivers Media, LLC remain committed to local journalism that informs and impacts our readers, whether they be print readers or web readers. We remain committed to delivering a comprehensive daily offering of stories that reflect your community. We remain committed to being your go-to source of information that matters to you, your neighbors and your city.
How deep is that commitment? Six Rivers Media has a stronger, deeper content reporting team now than we had at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Not many, if any, other local media outlets can say that.
So, after all these years, you’re wondering why we would start charging. That’s a fair question.
There’s a cost to produce local journalism and that cost continues to rise.
Remember those revenue lines I spoke about several paragraphs back that once supported our websites and digital efforts? While still important and strong, they aren’t what they once were. As revenue lines have diminished, salary demands, health insurance costs, gas prices and all of the associated costs to produce local journalism have risen and continue to rise.
That’s not a sustainable business model. And yes, newspapers are a business. This one is locally owned and locally operated, and our parent company employs more than 150 full- and part-time associates across the region.
We will be unapologetic about our decision to implement the paywall on our website. Frankly, it’s something we should have done years ago. But we held off as long as we could.
Now it’s time. We’re asking for your support of our local journalism efforts. The cost is low, but the reward is that you keep your best, most thorough and broadest source of local journalism alive and sustainable.
We live here, we work here, and ownership is local. Our commitment is to you, our neighbors and friends.
Rick Thomason is the publisher of the Kingsport Times News, Johnson City Press and Bristol Now. He is president of Six Rivers Media, LLC. He can be reached at rthomason@sixriversmedia.com.
