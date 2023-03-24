Gov. Glenn Youngkin hands a pen to Bristol Delegate Israel O’Quinn after signing the first of 10 General Assembly House/Senate bills Thursday, authorizing parts of the administration’s All-in-One Energy Plan.
ABINGDON — Energy development initiatives in Southwest Virginia got the formal OK Thursday with the stroke of 10 pens.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made a second public stop in the region at the Energy Discovery, Education, Learning & Technology Accelerator Lab facility in Abingdon to sign sets of corresponding General Assembly House and Senate bills authorizing or funding parts of the administration’s All-in-One Energy Plan for energy source development.
Youngkin was flanked by General Assembly House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, Bristol Delegate Israel O’Quinn, Tazewell County Delegate Will Morefield, state Sen. Travis Hackworth, First Lady Suzanne Youngkin, Energy DELTA Lab staff and students from Virginia High School in Bristol as he signed bills for:
• A competitive nuclear education grant fund for college degree and certificate programs supporting the nuclear power industry
• A Virginia Power Innovation fund to boost energy technology development and create a nuclear innovation hub in the state
• Promoting energy projects on former coal mine sites by the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority
• Allowing state Coal and Gas Road Improvement fund money to be used for flood mitigation in Southwest Virginia
• Making coalbed methane capture and use part of the state’s energy supply
• Making coalbed methane extraction jobs eligible for state green and alternative energy tax credits
Youngkin called the legislation “a big step in bringing back common sense to energy planning.”
In the fall of 2022, Youngkin’s administration announced its draft energy plan, which included the call for a small nuclear reactor package plant in the next decade as a way to supply cheaper electricity to state residents. Energy DELTA Lab was also included in the plan as an initiative to set up energy demonstration sites across Southwest Virginia. One site has been designated for Wise County as a wind and solar power demonstration site.
Youngkin said coal and natural gas will remain part of the state’s energy planning, citing regional coal production for domestic steel production.
O’Quinn, who with Hackworth sponsored several of the bills, said Virginia needs to look at developing new energy sources while attracting new jobs and revenue streams.
“Coal and natural gas will remain, but we have to look at emerging technologies,” O’Quinn said.
LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller said the bills will help boost the district’s work on identifying potential sites for a small nuclear reactor across the Lonesome Pine Regional Industrial Facilities Authority area as well as planning for alternative energy projects.
Besides, the nuclear plant site study, Miller said LEONWISCO staff are working on a study of available and needed supply chains for development of nuclear and other energy projects.
Scott County Economic Development Director John Kilgore said Thursday’s bill signing and energy development projects offer a strong future for job creation across LPRIFA. He cited the Project Intersection industrial/commercial site project in Norton as an example of revenue sharing and job creation for all of the authority’s member localities.
Wise County Economic Development Director Brian Falin said Thursday’s legislative package also offers support for the county’s growing solar power sector, use of former mine sites for data centers, and potential degree and certificate programs at UVA Wise and the region’s community colleges.