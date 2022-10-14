NORTON — In an invitation-only event on Friday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gave more details about a proposed Southwest Virginia nuclear power plant in the next decade.

Youngkin’s announcement follows release of the state’s four-year energy plan two weeks ago, calling for a small modular reactor plant — similar in concept and design to modern naval shipboard nuclear reactors.

