NORTON — In an invitation-only event on Friday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gave more details about a proposed Southwest Virginia nuclear power plant in the next decade.
Youngkin’s announcement follows release of the state’s four-year energy plan two weeks ago, calling for a small modular reactor plant — similar in concept and design to modern naval shipboard nuclear reactors.
Youngkin was flanked by state legislators, former Gov. George Allen, Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith and students from Virginia Tech, Wise County Public Schools and Mountain Empire Community Center as he talked about the proposal to locate a plant in the region in the next decade.
Youngkin’s staff made no public announcement beforehand of the time or place of Friday’s event.
Attendance was limited to the press and about 70 to 80, and area college, government and economic development officials were led in a vehicle caravan to the former mine site in the Bearpen Hollow area near Norton.
Youngkin also proclaimed Oct. 17-21 as Virginia Nuclear Science Week “to properly establish the beginning of this moonshot.”
“Southwest Virginia has been and always will be about energy,” said House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, “and we are on the cusp of changing the game and clearing the way to be in the position of dominance in energy innovation.”
Kilgore said the region’s place in the energy plan includes several pieces of legislation and the 2019 creation of the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority.
“Our mission then was to bring innovative research, workforce development and economic development under one umbrella,” Kilgore said, pointing to elements of the research plan as a result.
“We’re going to be that leader that other states are going to be looking at,” Kilgore added. “Southwest Virginia has been the energy hub of the East Coast and we’re going to continue to be that energy hub.”
Youngkin said he will support the reactor project concept by including a $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund in his 2023 budget plan for the upcoming General Assembly session. Of that, $5 million would go toward the SMR initiative — the first such civilian plant in Virginia.
Griffith said both parties in Congress are realizing the need to ease regulatory obstacles to energy development
Alireza Haghighat, director of Virginia Tech’s nuclear research program, said the Virginia Nuclear Education Consortium — a collection of universities, industry and government organizations — has formed to help educate the public about nuclear power as part of a state energy strategy.
“Virginia has one of the strongest nuclear industries in the world,” Haghighat said, adding that it fits within five pillars of an energy plan — affordability, reliability, innovation, competitiveness and environmental stewardship.
“There’s no way you can do it without nuclear power,” Haghighat said.
After the event, Haghighat said several companies are working on SMR designs with one design already certified for use by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The technology is based on naval reactor design, he said, and a typical SMR could produce approximately 80 megawatts of power. The state’s two large nuclear power plants — Surry and North Anna — each produce about 900 megawattts.
With the low output and compact size of SMR's, Haghighat said it is easy to adjust power needs for an area by adding to the number of plants as needed.
SMR technology does not use circulating pumps as in larger power plants and can be simpler in operation, Haghighat said. Spent fuel from an SMR can also be used in the reactor to supplement new fuel for power generation, he added.
Educating the public about SMR safety and reliability is key to gaining public acceptance of nuclear power as a clean energy source, Haghighat added.
Will Payne, a managing partner of economic development group InvestSWVA, said the event site was not the future location of the plant but was representative of the kinds of abandoned mine land sites that could house an SMR plant.
Some regional advocacy groups criticized Youngkin Friday in a joint statement from Appalachian Voices for not opening the event to the public.
“Project development processes that leave out community voices is the wrong way to build support for a proposal,” said Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center policy and organizing director Rebecca Shelton in the joint statement.
Clinch Coalition President Sharon Fisher said “such massive and risky development, like building nuclear reactors” needs community engagement by government and industry leaders.
“If Southwest Virginia wants to create true innovation and equity in its energy landscape,” said Fisher, “it needs to listen to the households that will have energy projects in their backyards and give them a seat at the planning table.”
“If those living in our communities are excluded from decision-making about our future,” said Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards president Terran Young, “how can we be expected to trust and accept the choices foisted upon us from Richmond and beyond?”
Appalachian Voices spokesperson Adam Wells said his organization does support clean energy and good-paying employment development in the coalfields, including fixing impacts from the coal industry. He also questions how the state energy plan does that while taking into account affected communities.
“So far, it appears that this effort misses that opportunity,” said Wells, “all the more alarming given the well-documented social and environmental problems associated with nuclear energy.”