MENDOTA — Before a big crowd on a picturesque autumn day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted a star-studded speaker lineup for the opening of five new trestles on the Mendota Trail that goes through the Wolf Run Gorge.

“I’ve had the distinct privilege of being all over Southwest Virginia today and it has been so exciting to see all that is going on today,” Youngkin said. “To be here and see the opening of this great trail, I would just like to thank everybody for coming out. Most importantly, what we’re seeing today is a community coming together with leaders, volunteers and organizations to invest in something that is so important to everyone.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Recommended for you