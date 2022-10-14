From left: Delegate Terry Kilgore, Delegate Israel O’Quinn, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Sen. Todd Pillion and Washington County Supervisor Saul Hernandez cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open a new section of the Mendota Trail on Friday.
From left: Delegate Terry Kilgore, Delegate Israel O’Quinn, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Sen. Todd Pillion and Washington County Supervisor Saul Hernandez cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open a new section of the Mendota Trail on Friday.
MENDOTA — Before a big crowd on a picturesque autumn day, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin highlighted a star-studded speaker lineup for the opening of five new trestles on the Mendota Trail that goes through the Wolf Run Gorge.
“I’ve had the distinct privilege of being all over Southwest Virginia today and it has been so exciting to see all that is going on today,” Youngkin said. “To be here and see the opening of this great trail, I would just like to thank everybody for coming out. Most importantly, what we’re seeing today is a community coming together with leaders, volunteers and organizations to invest in something that is so important to everyone.”
The Mendota Trail — a 12½-mile long rail-trail stretching from Bristol to the isolated community of Mendota in rural Washington County — is now a little more than a mile short of being complete.
Not even a decade ago, the completion of the trail in under 10 years seemed like a farfetched idea. Now, trail organizers are just over six years into the project and the end is in sight.
“This is such a beautiful day and such a great event,” Delegate Terry Kilgore said. “I want to say a special thank you to all the spark plugs in this because that’s what it’s all about. We wouldn’t be here without the cooperation of everybody working together, the community coming together and getting this completed.”
“Last year, I stood before you and made a promise to fully connect the trail, which I believe is essential to economic development and get broadband out to this beautiful community,” Virginia Sen. Todd Pillion said. “Today, I am thrilled to announce that we have kept that promise and with the latest state appropriation, we have secured $466,000 signed by Gov. Youngkin to finally complete this trail.”
Youngkin highlighted the beauty of Washington County and the importance of what a recreational tool like the Mendota Trail means to the citizens of Southwest Virginia as a whole.
“I have said before that people really need to understand how beautiful this great commonwealth really is,” Youngkin said. “God’s glory is amazing and when you have a chance to sit in it, ponder it, walk through it and absorb it, it is something truly special.”
After the speakers finished, Youngkin, Kilgore, Pillion, Delegate Israel O’Quinn, Delegate Will Wampler, Deputy District Director Cody Mumpower and Washington County Supervisor Saul Hernandez cut the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the new section of the trail.
“If there are places better than Washington County where you get to stare at these fabulous and colorful hills, and be able to live, work and raise a family, I haven’t seen them yet,” Youngkin said.