Youngkin Energy Plan

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, shown in this September file photo, called Monday for expanding nuclear power generation in Virginia — with a nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia in a decade.

 Cliff Owen/Associated Press

RICHMOND — Virginia’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia in a decade and the end of coal-produced electricity by 2045.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called the plan, unveiled Monday, “the start of a conversation about Virginia’s Energy Future … the start of a movement” that includes dealing with a 47% increase in residential energy costs and 41% for industrial customers between 2005 and 2020.

