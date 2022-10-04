RICHMOND — Virginia’s new energy plan envisions a nuclear reactor in Southwest Virginia in a decade and the end of coal-produced electricity by 2045.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called the plan, unveiled Monday, “the start of a conversation about Virginia’s Energy Future … the start of a movement” that includes dealing with a 47% increase in residential energy costs and 41% for industrial customers between 2005 and 2020.
For Southwest Virginia, the plan also projects that the state’s annual energy production from coal — at 4% of the total in 2020 — will drop to zero by 2045.
Plan projections for total annual state power generation in the same 2020-2045 period include:
• Solar and wind renewable power rising from 1% to 72% of the total
• Nuclear power replacing coal, natural gas and other sources while declining from 29% to 28%
Natural gas in 2020 generated 61% of the state’s annual power generation.
The plan also calls for review of the General Assembly’s 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act. With a mandated 100% goal of zero carbon energy production by 2050 and guidelines for renewable power by the state’s electric utilities, the plan calls for periodic review and adjustment of the Act’s power requirements.
Continuing with the Clean Economy Act’s 30-year goals could mean a 53% rise in energy costs by 2030 and a 72% rise by 2035 — 15 years before the Act’s deadline to eliminate all but wind, solar and existing nuclear generation — according to Dominion Power and State Corporation Commission data, the plan states.
The plan states that battery storage from wind and solar generation is not yet cost effective, and that those renewable sources cannot supply baseline — always available — power that natural gas and nuclear generation can.
The plan points to the other 10 members of the PJM regional transmission organization, which are not subject to the same 30-year mandatory deadline for shifting power generation sources in Virginia.
“Cost, technical concerns related to utility scale storage, and transmission upgrades demand prudence before removing current baseload capacity,” the plan states.
Improving independent power producers’ ability to enter the state’s electric utility market and bid on power projected is also needed, the plan added.
“If we’re going to have clean power, nuclear has to be part of that,” Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore said on Monday. “There are tax credits in the (federal) Inflation Reduction Act, and that could mean opportunities to work with West Virginia on a two-state solution.”
“I’m proud to work with a governor who understands the importance of an all of the above energy strategy and SWVA’s role in meeting Virginia’s need for reliable and affordable energy,” 40th District State Senator Todd Pillion said Monday. “Governor Youngkin’s goal to deploy a commercial small modular reactor in SWVA is a cornerstone of the 2022 Energy Plan and further demonstrates our shared commitment to innovation and building upon the region’s legacy … and future … as the energy capital of the Commonwealth.”
Kilgore said the plan’s reference to small nuclear reactors means basically package plants based on U.S. shipboard reactor technology that can make use of underground mine water or smaller-scale water sources for coolant.
Natural gas energy generation may not disappear as soon as the plan projects, Kilgore said, because of its reliability for power production.
“We could even see improvement in battery storage technology in 10 or 20 years,” Kilgore said of wind and solar generation.
Kilgore agreed with the need for at least one plan recommendation as part of including five-year reviews of the Clean Economy act: greater State Corporation commission involvement in deciding how soon certain power plants are retired from service.
Other plan recommendations include:
• Repealing the Clean Economy Act’s link of Virginia to California’s electric vehicle mandate to protect grid reliability.
• Directing the state Department of Environmental Quality and the Virginia Department of Transportation to expedite approval for critical infrastructure projects.
• Requiring the Virginia Department of Energy and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to work with PJM and the utility industry on improved forecasting for infrastructure planning for future energy needs.
The projected drop in coal-based energy production will be there, Kilgore said, but the plan’s reference to disposal of coal or converting it into components for concrete production still means a role for Dominion Power’s Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center near St. Paul.
While declining coal use may make the Virginia City plant a last gasp for coal use in Virginia, Kilgore said, the plant has legislative protection that should keep it running beyond 2045 since it burns coal from waste piles.
Coal production also may not be done for in Southwest Virginia, Kilgore said. The demand for metallurgical coal for steel production is rising, he said, and international energy instability from the Russia-Ukraine conflict should mean rising demand for U.S. “steam” coal exports.
“We could see some increase in coal jobs,” Kilgore said.