YMCA logo

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Family YMCA will hold its 3rd annual Back to School Bash from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday at the Kingsport Family YMCA, located at 1840 Meadowview Parkway.

"We are excited to host the 3rd Annual Back to School Bash and continue our tradition of supporting local families as they prepare for the upcoming school year," Kylie Sutherland, community impact coordinator for the Kingsport Family YMCA, said. "We believe in the power of community and are grateful for our partners and sponsors who share in our mission to uplift and empower youth and families in Kingsport."

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you