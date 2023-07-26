KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Family YMCA will hold its 3rd annual Back to School Bash from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday at the Kingsport Family YMCA, located at 1840 Meadowview Parkway.
"We are excited to host the 3rd Annual Back to School Bash and continue our tradition of supporting local families as they prepare for the upcoming school year," Kylie Sutherland, community impact coordinator for the Kingsport Family YMCA, said. "We believe in the power of community and are grateful for our partners and sponsors who share in our mission to uplift and empower youth and families in Kingsport."
The Back to School Bash supports kids and families enrolled in the Y on Wheels programs by providing them with school supplies for the upcoming academic year, according to a press release.
Last year, the YMCA distributed over $7,500 worth of school supplies to the families who attended, the release stated.
In addition to backpacks filled with essential items, the Kingsport Family YMCA has planned an array of activities and services for attendees.
The event will also have food, crafts and games and kids will be able to get haircuts.
This year's event will feature a new addition — a distribution of Google Chromebooks to families.
Various Y on Wheels community partners and organizations will be present to provide valuable information and support, giving attendees access to a wide range of services that can enhance their lives.
The event is funded under a state grant. Cherry Point Animal Hospital, Ballad Health Foundation, and Eastman Credit Union are sponsors.
This event is for verified Y on Wheels Program Families only, the release stated. Community members who attend and are not verified Y on Wheels program participants will not be able to participate.