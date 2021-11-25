The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA helped 75 families get a jump-start on Thanksgiving on Wednesday with 75 hand-delivered Thanksgiving meals. The families chosen included those that participated in the Y on Wheels program designed to bring YMCA activities to under-served areas in Kingsport. “With the higher costs of food items and supply chain issues in our area, these families might not have been given the opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving if it was not for these meals,” said Kylie Sutherland, the YMCA Kingsport’s community impact program grant coordinator.
The boxed meals included one 10 to 12 pound Butterball turkey, one pound of turkey gravy, two pounds of mashed potatoes, two pounds of green beans, 12 dinner rolls and a pumpkin pie. Food items for the meals were purchased with funding provided by a grant contract with the state of Tennessee for the Y on Wheels program.
For more, go to www.ymcakpt.org or call (423) 247-9622.