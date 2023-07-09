KINGSPORT — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA will be holding its annual Back to School Supply Drive throughout July.
The program is aimed at supporting local families and ensuring that every child has the necessary tools for a successful academic year, a YMCA press release stated.
The YMCA will be accepting donations of school supplies throughout the month and members of the community can drop off contributions in the welcoming lobby of the YMCA.
According to Nielsen IQ survey conducted in 2022, 47% of school-aged kids, 6-17 years old, stated that inflation is largely impacting how much they will spend on school supplies.
The cost of school supplies has been steadily increasing, placing an additional burden on families already struggling to make ends meet. 47% of the parents surveyed anticipate spending more on school supplies this year than last year, the press release stated.
The press release stated the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA “recognizes the importance of proper school supplies in enabling children to fully engage in the classroom and reach their academic potential.”
By organizing the Back-to-School Supply Drive, the YMCA hopes to alleviate the burden on local families and promote equal opportunities for all students, the release said.
“We believe that every child deserves the chance to thrive in the classroom, and having the right school supplies plays a significant role in their success,” said Lauren Owen, membership director at the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA. “With the support of our generous community, we can make a positive impact on the lives of families in need and empower their children to excel academically.”
What is needed?
To ensure that the donations meet the specific needs of local students, the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA has provided a comprehensive list of school supplies required.