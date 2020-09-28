KINGSPORT — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA is made up of people of all ages, faiths and abilities who work side by side every day to make sure that everyone has an opportunity to live life to its fullest.
And this is done by nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility. It’s been the Y’s mission for years and one it has never shied away from.
Now, in the age of COVID-19, as everything in our lives has changed to one degree or another, so has the YMCA. Local YMCA officials recently reached out to the Times News to share the work they’ve been doing since the pandemic forced them to close temporarily earlier this year.
Their story is one of change, of uncertainty, of adapting to a new normal and one of hope. Chances are you’ve not heard about all the things the YMCA has been doing since March and the programs it has in store for the future.
OFFERING ESSENTIAL CHILD CARE
At the end of 2019, the senior staff at the YMCA and its board of directors crafted a strategic plan for the future that called for shifting much of the work that’s done inside the Meadowview building to out in the community to meet the community’s needs.
One example is the Y on Wheels program, launched in 2019, in which Y staff go into the under-served neighborhoods of Kingsport, allowing kids to participate in organized games and activities and learn skills from positive role models.
The strategic plan aimed to increase this outreach to include more activities, along with education enrichment, food, health and well-being, said Kimberly Cousineau, president and CEO of the Kingsport YMCA.
“Little did we know that when we wrote the strategies and started thinking about what that would be, we would complete the entire plan in the year that followed COVID,” Cousineau said.
The YMCA closed on March 13 due to the pandemic, and at the time, officials thought it would reopen a few days later after a weekend of deep cleaning.
Needless to say, the YMCA did not reopen for members at that time and would not do so until weeks later. However, the facility did play a key role in helping some essential workers who were on the front line in the fight against COVID-19.
“We reopened the building as a child care center for essential workers. It took a few weeks to ramp up, but we filled every single room with a group of kids,” Cousineau said. “There were over 130 kids in the building at the time.”
In May, the YMCA began allowing members back in, and essential child care was relocated to the schools, specifically Johnson and Roosevelt elementary schools and Sevier Middle School. At that time, more than 200 kids were enrolled, completely free and paid through a fund from the Tennessee Department of Human Services.
When summer ended, the YMCA started back with the program, this time calling it their “virtual learning labs” to support kids who couldn’t be in the school buildings and whose parents still had to work.
The YMCA will soon be up to 20 after-school locations for these virtual learning labs, including six new ones in Hawkins County. More than 100 kids are using a lab housed in the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center.
“It was very challenging, and we felt like we had to do it,” said Reagan Pierce, the senior director of youth development at the YMCA. “We had to make sure we were cleaning, checking temperatures and washing hands a thousand times a day because we knew we were serving those parents in this huge time of need.”
TACKLING FOOD INSECURITY
This past summer, the YMCA partnered with Kingsport City Schools to provide breakfast for the kids in its essential child care program. Soon after, the Y joined forces with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide weekend food boxes for the kids as well.
It was then Y staff realized just how much food insecurity kids in our region are experiencing.
“It made us realize we could be doing more to shorten the gap of food insecurities in our area,” said Regan. “So we’ve received a grant to kick-start our own feeding program. We’ll be packaging meals and a snack that will go out to all of our after-school programs and Y on Wheels.”
This feeding program will be at about 20 sites in Sullivan and Hawkins counties, Monday through Friday, then on Friday kids will continue receiving a weekend food box. Cousineau said that program should kick off next month.
In addition to helping kids with food insecurity, Y staff also placed some attention to the seniors in our region by becoming drivers for Meals on Wheels. While making deliveries, staff members came across many shut-ins who needed more than just food — items like laundry detergent, cleaning products and other household items they weren’t able to go out and get for themselves.
“We’ve started a permanent relationship with the Holston Terrace seniors, where we go there every Friday and deliver them essential supplies because they’ve yet to leave their homes,” Cousineau said.
REACHING INTO THE COMMUNITY
As mentioned, the YMCA launched its “Y on Wheels” program in January 2019 — a modified after-school program in which Y staff go to under-served neighborhoods offering sports, games and other activities. One such program had players from the Kingsport Mets come out for a few hours and play a pick-up game of baseball.
Now, nearly two years later, the program is planning to be expanded with the help of state funding.
“Within the next two years we’ll be at 10 different sites, implementing a life skills curriculum with the kids, feeding them and providing weekend food boxes,” Regan said. “We’ll go out to a different site every day and spend about two or three hours with them after school, help with homework, and try and be a positive impact for these kids and give them something to do rather than get in trouble in their neighborhood.”
When many of these programs were started this past summer, YMCA officials said they did not know where the funding would be coming from. The need was there, Cousineau said, and the Y just started doing the work.
And the money followed, she said.
The new initiatives and programs came to fruition through a series of grants, state funding and donations, as well as partnerships with Kingsport City Schools, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, the business community and Meadowview.
Cousineau said the whole experience has been a paradigm shift for the Y.
“We want to be working in these realms long term,” she said.
“Nothing we’re doing now is going away. There’s always going to be those needs out in the community,” Regan said. “If no one else is going to reach these kids, why shouldn’t we be doing it. We’re the Y. We should be reaching out to our community and its needs. Thankfully, we’re able to do that.”