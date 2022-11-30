WISE — Ben and Kim Mays are hosting a couple from up north at their Wise home this December.
Ben, chair of the UVA Wise Visual and Performing Arts Department, and Kim, an experienced actor with several screen and stage credits, are stepping out of their Nottingham Place residence on some nights through December so their frequent Airbnb guests the Clauses can hold holiday events on the front porch.
“It’s warm, homey, cozy,” said Mrs. Claus. “It’s a happy home filled with happy people.”
Santa was unavailable for an interview Tuesday, Mrs. Claus said.
“He may be stuck in one of the chimneys,” said Mrs. Claus. “He’s always excited to get to Nottingham Place so he can start training for his big night, which includes dropping in and popping back up.”
Kim said their home — 208 Nottingham Ave., just a block from downtown Wise — will host Santa and Mrs. Claus on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. for the Magical Christmas Celebration with Junior Teen Miss Wise County Shelby Ratliff. Attendees are welcome to take photos.
“Dress warm,” Mrs. Claus said, adding that the public celebration is outdoors only.
Ratliff will help hand out Christmas cookies, said Kim, and children are invited to put their letters to Santa in his Mainline Mailbox.
Free parking will be available in the lot between Nottingham Place and Main Street.
Kim said Ben and Santa have both been busy since Thanksgiving, with Ben preparing for the end of the semester at UVA Wise and Santa making appearances at holiday tree lightings and other events in the community.
The Clauses will have another outdoor event at Nottingham on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m. when children’s author E.B. Fletcher brings her canine attorney Lincoln McCarthy the Labradoodle to visit and perform a reading from “Merry Kissmus, Lincoln!” Visitors are invited to bring their dogs — on leashes, Mrs. Claus asked — have fun and bring their cell phones or cameras to take photos.
Kim said area children can avoid any holiday postal delays by sending their Christmas letters to: Santa, 208 Nottingham Ave, Wise, Va. 24293.
“He loves to settle in here with a hot cup of tea or cocoa and read all the letters children send,” Mrs. Claus added.
Guests can also make appointments for visits with the Clauses at Nottingham’s Magic Christmas Foyer during the holidays by emailing: NottinghamPlaceWise@gmail.com.