WISE — Ben and Kim Mays are hosting a couple from up north at their Wise home this December.

Ben, chair of the UVA Wise Visual and Performing Arts Department, and Kim, an experienced actor with several screen and stage credits, are stepping out of their Nottingham Place residence on some nights through December so their frequent Airbnb guests the Clauses can hold holiday events on the front porch.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video