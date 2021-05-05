BLOUNTVILLE — The Commemorative Air Force returns to Tri-Cities Airport May 25-30 with a cross section of WWII military aircraft from flight trainers to planes made famous by the air war over Europe and Japan.
A frequent visitor to the airport, the CAF brings its 2021 Air Power History Tour with four performers: The B-29 Superfortress “FIFI”; P-51D Mustang “Gunfighter”; T-6 Texan advanced trainer; and PT-13 Kaydet primary trainer.
“The Commemorative Air Force is always overwhelmed by the support from the community when they come to Tri-Cities,” said Tri-Cities Aviation owner Pam Phillips. “Part of that is probably because of the large number of veterans in our area.”
“It’s always great to have the CAF at Tri-Cities,” said Airport Marketing Director Kristi Haulsee. “They enjoy coming here and there’s always a large crowd to welcome them.”
“FIFI,” one of only two airworthy B-29s in the world out of almost 4,000 built, was rescued in 1971 from a fate as a gunnery target and restored to airworthy condition after several years. She is also a movie star, representing the carrier of Chuck Yeager’s X-1 Mach 1-breaking aircraft in “The Right Stuff.”
“Gunfighter” is painted in the colors of the 55th Fighter Group, one of several units escorting Eighth Air Force bombers over Germany in WWII.
The PT-13 and T-6 were two of the training aircraft that thousands of wartime Army Air Force, Navy and Marine pilots had to master before earning their wings.
“FIFI,” the T-6 and PT-13 will arrive Tuesday, May 25, Phillips said, with displays running from 1-5 p.m. “Gunfighter will arrive at Tri-Cities on Friday, May 28.
On May 26-29, the display area will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. On May 30, the display area will be open from 9 a.m.–noon.