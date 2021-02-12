GREENEVILLE – A $2.5 million wrongful death lawsuit against a Kingsport-based probation company has been withdrawn from federal court and refiled in Sullivan County Law Court.
This action was taken because a second defendant has been added to the lawsuit.
Janice Figueroa, Steven Raleigh, Linda Hurd, David Vanover and Leslie Cantrell filed a $1.5 million lawsuit on July 16 in U.S. District Court in Greeneville. The plaintiffs are the next of kin of Anita Williams (of Norton, Virginia) who was struck and killed on March 6 by a truck while performing community service trash pickup near the Welcome Center along Interstate 26 in Sullivan County.
That lawsuit named Alternative Correctional Services of Kingsport as the defendant.
Earlier this year, attorneys for the plaintiffs withdrew the lawsuit in federal court, then on Feb. 5 of this year refiled the case in Sullivan County Law Court, adding the driver of the truck - Roger Dale Williams of Gate City – as a defendant in the matter.
Since Roger Williams was added to the lawsuit, it was no longer eligible to be in federal court, said Richie Kennedy, a Wise, Va., attorney representing the family.
“To maintain the lawsuit against the probation services and the private citizen we had to sue in state court,” Kennedy said.
ACCORDING TO THE LAWSUIT
How Anita Williams came to be picking up trash along I-26 started back in December 2019 when she pleaded guilty to petty larceny for stealing $93 worth of cosmetic items from a Kingsport business. The lawsuit states Anita Williams was sentenced to 30 days of community service through ACS.
At the time of her death, Anita Williams was 62-years-old, elderly, frail and suffering from COPD and leg, knee and balance problems, the lawsuit states. Regardless, ACS put Anita Williams on a work crew, cleaning and picking up litter and trash along the shoulder and median of I-26, the lawsuit states.
“(Anita Williams) was never evaluated or assessed physically, mentally or otherwise by ACS and was told she would be working indoors at a shelter or charity where she would not have to be on her feet all day,” the lawsuit claims.
THE DAY OF THE ACCIDENT
According to the lawsuit, Anita Williams and other members of the work crew began picking up litter along I-26 on March 4 and continued for the next couple of days. Anita Williams’ family claims none of the people working those days were given any advance safety training or precautionary instructions about the assignment.
Nevertheless, the lawsuit claims the workers were instructed to cross the interstate 30 to 40 times a day; even nicknaming the assignment “Frogger’s Game” and “Russian Roulette.”
On March 6, the lawsuit claims there were only two members of the crew still working – Anita Williams and a Carmen Harris. Shortly before 1 p.m. that day, Williams exited a van that had transported them to the work site (near the Welcome Center), and as she was crossing the interstate towards the median, she was struck and killed by a westbound Toyota Tacoma driven by Roger Williams.
“There were no cones, no lights, no blinkers, no signs or other warning devices alerting oncoming traffic that members of a work crew were present,” the lawsuit states.
The wrongful death lawsuit claims it was the duty of ACS to exercise reasonable care in choosing and providing a safe and secure work zone for community service workers under its supervision. Anita Williams’ family is claiming ACS is guilty of gross negligence and a wanton disregard for human life.
Furthermore, the lawsuit claims Roger Williams was negligent by driving at an excessive speed and failing to keep a proper lookout ahead.
The lawsuit seeks $1 million in compensatory damages and $500,000 in punitive damages from ACS and $1 million in compensatory damages from Williams.
Jon Cope, the Knoxville-based attorney for ACS, had no comment on the pending litigation.